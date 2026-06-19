          Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Gunners begin title defence against Coventry

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          Arsenal's key fixtures in their Premier League title defence (0:43)

          • Tom ChambersJun 19, 2026, 09:01 AM

          Arsenal will get their Premier League title defence under way when they host Coventry City in the opening game of the 2026-27 season.

          As is traditional, the defending champions will kick off the new campaign on the Friday before the first weekend of the new season.

          While the fixture appears kind enough on paper, Mikel Arteta's side face the prospect of a trip to Unai Emery's Aston Villa on the second match week of the new campaign, and then a clash with Chelsea the following weekend.

          Mikel Arteta's team ended the club's 22-year quest to win their their third Premier League title last season as they finished on 85 points, seven clear of Manchester City in Pep Guardiola's last game in charge.

          The potentially tricky opening weeks of the 2026-27 is reminiscent of last year when Arsenal had to navigate trips to Old Trafford, Anfield and St James' Park, as well as an early showdown with City, before the end of September.

          This time around, however, the difficult early weeks of the season give way to some matches in which they would be expected to win. The next big test doesn't arrive until the end of October when Arsenal play Andoni Iraola's Liverpool at Anfield.

          Arsenal fans won't have to travel far on Boxing Day as they return to the site of their title celebrations when they face Palace in south London.

          In a break from the norm, Arsenal travel to face Tottenham Hotspur in the first north London derby of the season at the beginning of December before hosting their arch-rivals on in May.

          Arsenal look to have a favourable run-in, not facing any of the teams who finished in the Champions League places last season in their last five fixtures of next season.

          Arsenal's 2026-27 campaign will do well to live up to last season's emotional Premier League triumph.

          After three consecutive second-place finishes, Arteta's team finally captured the title. They were top of the league at Christmas and, despite a brief wobble, held on to lift the title at Selhurst Park on the final day of the season.

          The one disappointment, however, was the Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, sealed when centre-back Gabriel Magalhães put his decisive spot-kick over the crossbar in the penalty shootout.

          Arsenal are tracking Christos Tzolis and Bradley Barcola as they look to bolster their squad from a position of strength this summer, sources have told ESPN.

          ESPN has previously reported Arsenal's interest in Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers and Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez, but they are also looking at left-sided attackers amid uncertainty over the futures of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

          - Manchester City Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          -           Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          -           Man United Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          -           Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          -           Chelsea Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          -           Aston Villa Premier League fixtures 2026-27

          Arsenal's 2026-27 Premier League fixtures

          All times BST

          Aug. 21, 2026 8 p.m. Arsenal vs. Coventry City

          Aug. 29, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

          Sept. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Chelsea

          Sept. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Sunderland vs. Arsenal

          Sept. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Arsenal

          Oct. 10, 2026 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Leeds United

          Oct. 17, 2026 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal

          Oct. 24, 2026 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Everton

          Oct. 31, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Arsenal

          Nov. 7, 2026 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Hull City

          Nov. 21, 2026 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Arsenal

          Nov. 28, 2026 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester City

          Dec. 2, 2026 8 p.m. Brentford vs. Arsenal

          Dec. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal

          Dec. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Bournemouth

          Dec. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester United

          Dec. 26, 2026 3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

          Dec. 30, 2026 8 p.m. Fulham vs. Arsenal

          Jan. 2, 2027 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Ipswich Town

          Jan. 6, 2027 8 p.m. Arsenal vs. Brentford

          Jan. 16, 2027 3 p.m. Hull City vs. Arsenal

          Jan. 23, 2027 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Newcastle United

          Jan. 30, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Arsenal

          Feb. 6, 2027 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Liverpool

          Feb. 10, 2027 8 p.m. Ipswich Town vs. Arsenal

          Feb. 20, 2027 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Fulham

          Feb. 27, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Arsenal

          March 3, 2027 8 p.m. Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

          March 13, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Arsenal

          March 20, 2027 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Sunderland

          April 10, 2027 3 p.m. Coventry City vs. Arsenal

          April 17, 2027 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

          April 24, 2027 3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

          May 1, 2027 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          May 8, 2027 3 p.m. Leeds United vs. Arsenal

          May 15, 2027 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest

          May 23, 2027 3 p.m. Everton vs. Arsenal

          May 30, 2027 4 p.m. Arsenal vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

          Information from ESPN's James Olley contributed to this story.