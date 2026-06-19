Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Gunners begin title defence against Coventry

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Arsenal will get their Premier League title defence under way when they host Coventry City in the opening game of the 2026-27 season.

As is traditional, the defending champions will kick off the new campaign on the Friday before the first weekend of the new season.

While the fixture appears kind enough on paper, Mikel Arteta's side face the prospect of a trip to Unai Emery's Aston Villa on the second match week of the new campaign, and then a clash with Chelsea the following weekend.

Mikel Arteta's team ended the club's 22-year quest to win their their third Premier League title last season as they finished on 85 points, seven clear of Manchester City in Pep Guardiola's last game in charge.

The potentially tricky opening weeks of the 2026-27 is reminiscent of last year when Arsenal had to navigate trips to Old Trafford, Anfield and St James' Park, as well as an early showdown with City, before the end of September.

This time around, however, the difficult early weeks of the season give way to some matches in which they would be expected to win. The next big test doesn't arrive until the end of October when Arsenal play Andoni Iraola's Liverpool at Anfield.

Arsenal fans won't have to travel far on Boxing Day as they return to the site of their title celebrations when they face Palace in south London.

In a break from the norm, Arsenal travel to face Tottenham Hotspur in the first north London derby of the season at the beginning of December before hosting their arch-rivals on in May.

Arsenal look to have a favourable run-in, not facing any of the teams who finished in the Champions League places last season in their last five fixtures of next season.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal face Coventry City in the first matchweek of the 2026-27 season. Michael Regan/Getty Images For Premier League

Arsenal's 2026-27 campaign will do well to live up to last season's emotional Premier League triumph.

After three consecutive second-place finishes, Arteta's team finally captured the title. They were top of the league at Christmas and, despite a brief wobble, held on to lift the title at Selhurst Park on the final day of the season.

The one disappointment, however, was the Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, sealed when centre-back Gabriel Magalhães put his decisive spot-kick over the crossbar in the penalty shootout.

Arsenal are tracking Christos Tzolis and Bradley Barcola as they look to bolster their squad from a position of strength this summer, sources have told ESPN.

ESPN has previously reported Arsenal's interest in Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers and Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez, but they are also looking at left-sided attackers amid uncertainty over the futures of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

- Manchester City Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Man United Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Chelsea Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Aston Villa Premier League fixtures 2026-27

Arsenal's 2026-27 Premier League fixtures

All times BST

Aug. 21, 2026 8 p.m. Arsenal vs. Coventry City

Aug. 29, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

Sept. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Sept. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Sunderland vs. Arsenal

Sept. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Arsenal

Oct. 10, 2026 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Leeds United

Oct. 17, 2026 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal

Oct. 24, 2026 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Everton

Oct. 31, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Nov. 7, 2026 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Hull City

Nov. 21, 2026 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Arsenal

Nov. 28, 2026 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Dec. 2, 2026 8 p.m. Brentford vs. Arsenal

Dec. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal

Dec. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Bournemouth

Dec. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Dec. 26, 2026 3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Dec. 30, 2026 8 p.m. Fulham vs. Arsenal

Jan. 2, 2027 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Ipswich Town

Jan. 6, 2027 8 p.m. Arsenal vs. Brentford

Jan. 16, 2027 3 p.m. Hull City vs. Arsenal

Jan. 23, 2027 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Newcastle United

Jan. 30, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Arsenal

Feb. 6, 2027 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Feb. 10, 2027 8 p.m. Ipswich Town vs. Arsenal

Feb. 20, 2027 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Fulham

Feb. 27, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Arsenal

March 3, 2027 8 p.m. Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

March 13, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Arsenal

March 20, 2027 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Sunderland

April 10, 2027 3 p.m. Coventry City vs. Arsenal

April 17, 2027 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

April 24, 2027 3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

May 1, 2027 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur

May 8, 2027 3 p.m. Leeds United vs. Arsenal

May 15, 2027 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest

May 23, 2027 3 p.m. Everton vs. Arsenal

May 30, 2027 4 p.m. Arsenal vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

Information from ESPN's James Olley contributed to this story.