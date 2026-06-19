World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, news as Mexico reach knockouts, Canada get historic win - June 19

Open Extended Reactions

We're into the second round of group games at the World Cup, and after co-hosts Mexico and Canada claimed big wins, with the former reaching the knockout stage, you can follow live updates and catch up on the action with ESPN.

Scotland sit atop Group C, knowing a win against Morocco in Boston tonight will send them through to their first ever World Cup knockout game.

- Canada make history with first World Cup win, but they're just getting started

- Scotland at the 2026 World Cup: Schedule, results, how to watch, news, analysis, injuries, more

- Who is playing at the 2026 World Cup today? Kick-off times and how to watch in the UK

Mexico became the first team to reach the World Cup knockout stage, courtesy of a 1-0 win against South Korea as Luis Romano capitalised on a defensive lapse to bury it home in the 50th minute.

South Korea's best chance came late on, when they forced goalkeeper Raúl Rangel into two instinctive saves as he kept the ball from crossing his line.

Canada matched their co-hosts with victory, as they registered a resounding 6-0 win against a lowly Qatar side, placing one foot in the knockout stage with their first-ever World Cup victory.

Jonathan David was the star on the night, as the nation's top scorer bagged an excellent hat trick, with goals from Cyle Larin, Nathan Saliba and an own goal in stoppage time, wrapping up the win.

Switzerland were also on the winning side. Remarkably, the game was goalless at the 74th minute mark, as Johan Manzambi eventually opened Switzerland's account, scoring either side of Rubén Vargas as the goals began to flow.

After being reduced to ten men, Bosnia found a reply through Ermin Mahmic in stoppage time, but it was too little too late as Granit Xhaka scored a penalty to round out in style.

- World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, latest news as hosts return to action - June 18