World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, news as Mexico reach knockouts - June 19

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We're into the second round of group games at the World Cup, and after co-hosts Mexico and Canada claimed big wins, with the former reaching the knockout stage, you can follow live updates and catch up on the action with ESPN.

Scotland sit atop Group C, knowing a win against Morocco in Boston tonight will send them through to their first ever World Cup knockout game.

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