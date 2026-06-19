Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Arsenal start against Coventry, Newcastle host Liverpool

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Arsenal will begin their Premier League title defence against newly-promoted Coventry City in north London, while Liverpool travel to face Newcastle in the pick of the 2026-27 opening-day fixtures.

Mikel Arteta's team ended the club's 22-year wait for the league title as they held off Manchester City's challenge to lift the Premier League trophy on the final day of last season at Selhurst Park. They kick off the new campaign on Friday, Aug. 21.

Arsenal face Aston Villa on the second match week of the new campaign before hosting Chelsea in north London the following week. The potentially tricky opening weeks of the new season will perhaps have Arsenal supporters thinking of last year when their team were faced with trips to Old Trafford, Anfield and St James' Park, as well as an early showdown with City, before the end of September.

The Gunners don't face City until the end of November this time around. In a break from the norm, Arsenal travel to face Tottenham in the first north London derby of the season at the beginning of December, before hosting their archrivals on May 1.

Frank Lampard's Coventry City are returning to the top flight for the first time since 2001, but Arteta's side will pose a tough challenge at the Emirates first up.

Arsenal will begin their Premier League title defence against Coventry City before playing Aston Villa and Chelsea. Michael Regan/Getty Images For Premier League

Meanwhile, Andoni Iraola's first match in charge of Liverpool will be at St James' Park. The new Red boss could do worse than achieve a repeat of the dramatic 3-2 victory achieved by Arne Slot's team in the second matchweek of last season.

Iraola is scheduled to return to Bournemouth on Sept. 19, while Liverpool host The Cherries on the final day of the season.

The Spanish coach will get his first taste of Liverpool's rivalry with Manchester United when the teams face off in mid-November. The first Merseyside derby will be played at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium towards the end of November. Liverpool are set to host the return at Anfield on Jan. 30.

New Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso won't have to travel far for his first game in the dugout as they face west London rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage in the first local derby of the 2026-27 season.

City play Marco Rose's Bournemouth at the Etihad in their first league match since the exit of Pep Guardiola.

Hull City begin their first Premier League season after winning the Championship playoff final amid the Spygate scandal by hosting Manchester United. Ipswich Town host Sunderland in their first game back in the top flight.

The first Manchester derby of the season is scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Etihad, while Old Trafford hosts the return fixture towards the end of March.

Tottenham begin their season against Brentford in west London. Roberto De Zerbi's team have a tricky-looking end to the season with matches their last five opponents being Arsenal, Chelsea, Coventry, Man United and Villa.

- Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Manchester City Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Man United Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Chelsea Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Aston Villa Premier League fixtures 2026-27