Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Andoni Iraola tenure to begin with daunting trip to Newcastle

Newly-appointed Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola will kickstart his new role in the dugout away to Newcastle on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.
Liverpool will then host Nottingham Forest the following week.
He will take charge of his first Merseyside derby on Nov. 28 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with the return fixture coming on the weekend of Jan. 30, while the first time Liverpool will meet Manchester United is on the weekend of Nov. 21 at Anfield.
The Basque manager will take on his former side Bournemouth on Sep. 19, heading back to the Vitality Stadium for the first time since his departure last summer.
Liverpool have a fairly favourable Christmas period, with fixtures against Chelsea (away), Leeds (home), Tottenham (home), Hull (away) and Aston Villa (away) in December.
After a difficult season in which Liverpool finished fifth in a rather tame defence of their title, they will be hoping to be back in a title race come next May. They have a challenging run-in, facing Chelsea (home), Manchester City (away), Brentford (home), Brighton (away) and Bournemouth (home) in a jam-packed month.
It will be the first time since 2017 that Liverpool will prepare for a season without Mohamed Salah in their ranks after the Egyptian's emotional send-off at Anfield ended a trophy-laden spell.
With Andy Robertson joining Tottenham as his contract ran out, it marks a new era at Anfield, with Osasuna forward Victor Munoz joining the club on a six-year contract.
Liverpool will be hoping to get off to the best possible start as they did last season, winning their first five matches, before a four-match losing streak saw them lose ground in the title race to eventual winners Arsenal and resulted in Arne Slot being sacked at the conclusion of the season.
Iraola finished sixth with Bournemouth last season to qualify them for the Europa League for the first time in their history.
- Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Manchester City Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Man United Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Chelsea Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Aston Villa Premier League fixtures 2026-27
Liverpool's 2026-27 Premier League fixtures
All times BST
Aug. 23, 2026 4.30 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Liverpool
Aug. 29, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest
Sept. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool
Sept. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Fulham
Sept. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Liverpool
Oct. 10, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Manchester City
Oct. 17, 2026 3 p.m. Brentford vs. Liverpool
Oct. 24, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
Oct. 31, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Arsenal
Nov. 7, 2026 3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
Nov. 21, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Manchester United
Nov. 28, 2026 3 p.m. Everton vs. Liverpool
Dec. 2, 2026 8 p.m. Liverpool vs. Sunderland
Dec. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Liverpool
Dec. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Leeds United
Dec. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Dec. 26, 2026 3 p.m. Hull City vs. Liverpool
Dec. 30, 2026 8 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
Jan. 2, 2027 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Coventry City
Jan. 6, 2027 8 p.m. Sunderland vs. Liverpool
Jan. 16, 2027 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
Jan. 23, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Liverpool
Jan. 30, 2027 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Everton
Feb. 6, 2027 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Feb. 10, 2027 8 p.m. Coventry City vs. Liverpool
Feb. 20, 2027 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Hull City
Feb. 27, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool
March 3, 2027 8 p.m. Liverpool vs. Aston Villa
March 13, 2027 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Ipswich Town
March 20, 2027 3 p.m. Fulham vs. Liverpool
April 10, 2027 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Newcastle United
April 17, 2027 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool
April 24, 2027 3 p.m. Leeds United vs. Liverpool
May 1, 2027 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Chelsea
May 8, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Liverpool
May 15, 2027 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Brentford
May 23, 2027 3 p.m. Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Liverpool
May 30, 2027 4 p.m. Liverpool vs. Bournemouth