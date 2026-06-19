Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Andoni Iraola tenure to begin with daunting trip to Newcastle

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Newly-appointed Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola will kickstart his new role in the dugout away to Newcastle on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Liverpool will then host Nottingham Forest the following week.

He will take charge of his first Merseyside derby on Nov. 28 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with the return fixture coming on the weekend of Jan. 30, while the first time Liverpool will meet Manchester United is on the weekend of Nov. 21 at Anfield.

The Basque manager will take on his former side Bournemouth on Sep. 19, heading back to the Vitality Stadium for the first time since his departure last summer.

Liverpool have a fairly favourable Christmas period, with fixtures against Chelsea (away), Leeds (home), Tottenham (home), Hull (away) and Aston Villa (away) in December.

Liverpool will get their season started on the road to Newcastle. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

After a difficult season in which Liverpool finished fifth in a rather tame defence of their title, they will be hoping to be back in a title race come next May. They have a challenging run-in, facing Chelsea (home), Manchester City (away), Brentford (home), Brighton (away) and Bournemouth (home) in a jam-packed month.

It will be the first time since 2017 that Liverpool will prepare for a season without Mohamed Salah in their ranks after the Egyptian's emotional send-off at Anfield ended a trophy-laden spell.

With Andy Robertson joining Tottenham as his contract ran out, it marks a new era at Anfield, with Osasuna forward Victor Munoz joining the club on a six-year contract.

Liverpool will be hoping to get off to the best possible start as they did last season, winning their first five matches, before a four-match losing streak saw them lose ground in the title race to eventual winners Arsenal and resulted in Arne Slot being sacked at the conclusion of the season.

Iraola finished sixth with Bournemouth last season to qualify them for the Europa League for the first time in their history.

- Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Manchester City Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Man United Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Chelsea Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Aston Villa Premier League fixtures 2026-27

Liverpool's 2026-27 Premier League fixtures

All times BST

Aug. 23, 2026 4.30 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Liverpool

Aug. 29, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest

Sept. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool

Sept. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Fulham

Sept. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

Oct. 10, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Manchester City

Oct. 17, 2026 3 p.m. Brentford vs. Liverpool

Oct. 24, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

Oct. 31, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Nov. 7, 2026 3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

Nov. 21, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Nov. 28, 2026 3 p.m. Everton vs. Liverpool

Dec. 2, 2026 8 p.m. Liverpool vs. Sunderland

Dec. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Dec. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Leeds United

Dec. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Dec. 26, 2026 3 p.m. Hull City vs. Liverpool

Dec. 30, 2026 8 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Jan. 2, 2027 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Coventry City

Jan. 6, 2027 8 p.m. Sunderland vs. Liverpool

Jan. 16, 2027 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Jan. 23, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Jan. 30, 2027 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Everton

Feb. 6, 2027 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Feb. 10, 2027 8 p.m. Coventry City vs. Liverpool

Feb. 20, 2027 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Hull City

Feb. 27, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool

March 3, 2027 8 p.m. Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

March 13, 2027 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Ipswich Town

March 20, 2027 3 p.m. Fulham vs. Liverpool

April 10, 2027 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Newcastle United

April 17, 2027 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool

April 24, 2027 3 p.m. Leeds United vs. Liverpool

May 1, 2027 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Chelsea

May 8, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Liverpool

May 15, 2027 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Brentford

May 23, 2027 3 p.m. Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Liverpool

May 30, 2027 4 p.m. Liverpool vs. Bournemouth