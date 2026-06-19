Newcastle Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Liverpool visit St. James' Park in tricky opener

Newcastle will be hoping to get their Premier League campaign off to a flyer at home to Liverpool.
Their challenging start to the season also sees them face Tottenham away the following week, before hosting Bournemouth on Sep. 5.
The first Tyne-Wear derby takes place at the start of the festive period, with Newcastle hosting Sunderland on Dec. 5, with the return fixture on May 1.
Newcastle lost both fixtures to their biggest rivals last season and will be desperate to put an end to a run that has not seen them beat Sunderland since 2011.
The rest of the festive period sees Newcastle travel to Ipswich, before facing Brentford (away), Manchester City (home) and Nottingham Forest (home).
The run-in begins against Sunderland, before Newcastle host Coventry (home), Aston Villa (away), Crystal Palace (home) and Hull (away) in a favourable May.
Newcastle struggled for any sort of consistency last season and finished 12th in the Premier League, missing out on European football and seeing Sunderland finish five places above them and qualify for the Europa League.
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Despite that, Eddie Howe has been backed by the Newcastle hierarchy as the team prepare for another season with a key man gone, after Anthony Gordon left to join Barcelona.
Newcastle will also likely have to contend with several offers from clubs around Europe for Sandro Tonali, with the Tottenham, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United all interested in the Italian according to ESPN sources.
Newcastle Premier League fixtures
Aug. 23: 4.30 p.m. Newcastle vs. Liverpool
Aug. 29: 3 p.m. Tottenham vs. Newcastle
Sep. 5: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Bournemouth
Sep. 12: 3 p.m. Leeds vs. Newcastle
Sep. 19: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Hull
Oct. 10: 3 p.m. Coventry vs. Newcastle
Oct. 17: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Aston Villa
Oct. 24: 3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle
Oct. 31: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Everton
Nov. 7: 3 p.m. Fulham vs. Newcastle
Nov. 21: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Arsenal
Nov. 28: 3 p.m. Brighton vs. Newcastle
Dec. 2: 8 p.m. Newcastle vs. Manchester United
Dec. 5: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Sunderland
Dec. 12: 3 p.m. Ipswich vs. Newcastle
Dec. 19: 3 p.m. Brentford vs. Newcastle
Dec. 26: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Manchester City
Dec 30: 8 p.m. Newcastle vs. Nottingham Forest
Jan. 2: 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Newcastle
Jan. 6: 8 p.m. Manchester United vs. Newcastle
Jan. 16: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Fulham
Jan 23: 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Newcastle
Jan 30: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Brighton
Feb. 6: 3 p.m. Everton vs. Newcastle
Feb. 10: 8 p.m. Newcastle vs. Chelsea
Feb. 20: 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Newcastle
Feb. 27: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Brentford
March 3: 8 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle
March 13: 3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Newcastle
March 20: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Leeds
April 10: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Liverpool
April 17: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Ipswich
May 1: 3 p.m. Sunderland vs. Newcastle
May 8: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Coventry
May 15: 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Newcastle
May 23: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace
May 30: 4 p.m. Hull vs. Newcastle