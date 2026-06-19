Newcastle Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Liverpool visit St. James' Park in tricky opener

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Newcastle will be hoping to get their Premier League campaign off to a flyer at home to Liverpool.

Their challenging start to the season also sees them face Tottenham away the following week, before hosting Bournemouth on Sep. 5.

The first Tyne-Wear derby takes place at the start of the festive period, with Newcastle hosting Sunderland on Dec. 5, with the return fixture on May 1.

Newcastle lost both fixtures to their biggest rivals last season and will be desperate to put an end to a run that has not seen them beat Sunderland since 2011.

Newcastle will open their Premier League campaign against Liverpool. Stu Forster/Getty Images

The rest of the festive period sees Newcastle travel to Ipswich, before facing Brentford (away), Manchester City (home) and Nottingham Forest (home).

The run-in begins against Sunderland, before Newcastle host Coventry (home), Aston Villa (away), Crystal Palace (home) and Hull (away) in a favourable May.

Newcastle struggled for any sort of consistency last season and finished 12th in the Premier League, missing out on European football and seeing Sunderland finish five places above them and qualify for the Europa League.

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Despite that, Eddie Howe has been backed by the Newcastle hierarchy as the team prepare for another season with a key man gone, after Anthony Gordon left to join Barcelona.

Newcastle will also likely have to contend with several offers from clubs around Europe for Sandro Tonali, with the Tottenham, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United all interested in the Italian according to ESPN sources.

Newcastle Premier League fixtures

Aug. 23: 4.30 p.m. Newcastle vs. Liverpool

Aug. 29: 3 p.m. Tottenham vs. Newcastle

Sep. 5: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Bournemouth

Sep. 12: 3 p.m. Leeds vs. Newcastle

Sep. 19: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Hull

Oct. 10: 3 p.m. Coventry vs. Newcastle

Oct. 17: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Aston Villa

Oct. 24: 3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle

Oct. 31: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Everton

Nov. 7: 3 p.m. Fulham vs. Newcastle

Nov. 21: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Arsenal

Nov. 28: 3 p.m. Brighton vs. Newcastle

Dec. 2: 8 p.m. Newcastle vs. Manchester United

Dec. 5: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Sunderland

Dec. 12: 3 p.m. Ipswich vs. Newcastle

Dec. 19: 3 p.m. Brentford vs. Newcastle

Dec. 26: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Manchester City

Dec 30: 8 p.m. Newcastle vs. Nottingham Forest

Jan. 2: 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Newcastle

Jan. 6: 8 p.m. Manchester United vs. Newcastle

Jan. 16: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Fulham

Jan 23: 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Newcastle

Jan 30: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Brighton

Feb. 6: 3 p.m. Everton vs. Newcastle

Feb. 10: 8 p.m. Newcastle vs. Chelsea

Feb. 20: 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Newcastle

Feb. 27: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Brentford

March 3: 8 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle

March 13: 3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Newcastle

March 20: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Leeds

April 10: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Liverpool

April 17: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Ipswich

May 1: 3 p.m. Sunderland vs. Newcastle

May 8: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Coventry

May 15: 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Newcastle

May 23: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace

May 30: 4 p.m. Hull vs. Newcastle