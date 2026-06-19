          Newcastle Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Liverpool visit St. James' Park in tricky opener

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          • Tom MastersJun 19, 2026, 10:14 AM

          Newcastle will be hoping to get their Premier League campaign off to a flyer at home to Liverpool.

          Their challenging start to the season also sees them face Tottenham away the following week, before hosting Bournemouth on Sep. 5.

          The first Tyne-Wear derby takes place at the start of the festive period, with Newcastle hosting Sunderland on Dec. 5, with the return fixture on May 1.

          Newcastle lost both fixtures to their biggest rivals last season and will be desperate to put an end to a run that has not seen them beat Sunderland since 2011.

          The rest of the festive period sees Newcastle travel to Ipswich, before facing Brentford (away), Manchester City (home) and Nottingham Forest (home).

          The run-in begins against Sunderland, before Newcastle host Coventry (home), Aston Villa (away), Crystal Palace (home) and Hull (away) in a favourable May.

          Newcastle struggled for any sort of consistency last season and finished 12th in the Premier League, missing out on European football and seeing Sunderland finish five places above them and qualify for the Europa League.

          - Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2026-27
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          -           Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          -           Man United Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          -           Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          -           Chelsea Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          -           Aston Villa Premier League fixtures 2026-27

          Despite that, Eddie Howe has been backed by the Newcastle hierarchy as the team prepare for another season with a key man gone, after Anthony Gordon left to join Barcelona.

          Newcastle will also likely have to contend with several offers from clubs around Europe for Sandro Tonali, with the Tottenham, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United all interested in the Italian according to ESPN sources.

          Newcastle Premier League fixtures

          Aug. 23: 4.30 p.m. Newcastle vs. Liverpool

          Aug. 29: 3 p.m. Tottenham vs. Newcastle

          Sep. 5: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Bournemouth

          Sep. 12: 3 p.m. Leeds vs. Newcastle

          Sep. 19: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Hull

          Oct. 10: 3 p.m. Coventry vs. Newcastle

          Oct. 17: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Aston Villa

          Oct. 24: 3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle

          Oct. 31: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Everton

          Nov. 7: 3 p.m. Fulham vs. Newcastle

          Nov. 21: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Arsenal

          Nov. 28: 3 p.m. Brighton vs. Newcastle

          Dec. 2: 8 p.m. Newcastle vs. Manchester United

          Dec. 5: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Sunderland

          Dec. 12: 3 p.m. Ipswich vs. Newcastle

          Dec. 19: 3 p.m. Brentford vs. Newcastle

          Dec. 26: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Manchester City

          Dec 30: 8 p.m. Newcastle vs. Nottingham Forest

          Jan. 2: 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Newcastle

          Jan. 6: 8 p.m. Manchester United vs. Newcastle

          Jan. 16: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Fulham

          Jan 23: 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Newcastle

          Jan 30: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Brighton

          Feb. 6: 3 p.m. Everton vs. Newcastle

          Feb. 10: 8 p.m. Newcastle vs. Chelsea

          Feb. 20: 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Newcastle

          Feb. 27: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Brentford

          March 3: 8 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle

          March 13: 3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Newcastle

          March 20: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Leeds

          April 10: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Liverpool

          April 17: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Ipswich

          May 1: 3 p.m. Sunderland vs. Newcastle

          May 8: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Coventry

          May 15: 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Newcastle

          May 23: 3 p.m. Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace

          May 30: 4 p.m. Hull vs. Newcastle