Manchester City Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Post-Pep Guardiola era begins against Bournemouth

Manchester City begin life after Pep Guardiola at home to Bournemouth as they look to regain the Premier League title.
They will then face Crystal Palace away the following week before welcoming newcomers Coventry to the Etihad Stadium in a favourable start for the 10-time champions.
City have their first Manchester derby a week later on the weekend of Sep. 12 and take on champions Arsenal for the first time on Nov. 28.
It is a tricky festive period for Manchester City, taking on Brentford (away), Chelsea (home), Hull (home), Newcastle (away) and Everton (away) in December.
City will hope their run-in can lead to silverware this time around and they face Brentford (home), Liverpool (home), Ipswich (away), Aston Villa (home) and Sunderland (away) in May.
Guardiola called time on his decade-long trophy laden spell at the Etihad Stadium, in which he lifted the Premier League in six of the 10 years he managed the club.
The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager was not the only one to leave, with John Stones and Bernardo Silva also departing.
City pushed Arsenal but fell short of winning the title when drawing to Bournemouth in the penultimate match of last season.
Guardiola did still end on a high though, with a domestic cup double, as City beat Arsenal to League Cup glory and Chelsea in the FA Cup final.
- Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Man United Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Chelsea Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Aston Villa Premier League fixtures 2026-27
Man City 2026-27 Premier League fixtures
All times BST
Aug. 23, 2026 2 p.m. Manchester City vs. Bournemouth
Aug. 29, 2026 3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City
Sept. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Coventry City
Sept. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Manchester City
Sept. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Sunderland
Oct. 10, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Manchester City
Oct. 17, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Ipswich Town
Oct. 24, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Manchester City
Oct. 31, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
Nov. 7, 2026 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City
Nov. 21, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Fulham
Nov. 28, 2026 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester City
Dec. 2, 2026 8 p.m. Manchester City vs. Leeds United
Dec. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Brentford vs. Manchester City
Dec. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Chelsea
Dec. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Hull City
Dec. 26, 2026 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Manchester City
Dec. 30, 2026 8 p.m. Everton vs. Manchester City
Jan. 2, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Jan. 6, 2027 8 p.m. Leeds United vs. Manchester City
Jan. 16, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest
Jan. 23, 2027 3 p.m. Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Manchester City
Jan. 30, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Arsenal
Feb. 6, 2027 3 p.m. Fulham vs. Manchester City
Feb. 10, 2027 8 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City
Feb. 20, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Newcastle United
Feb. 27, 2027 3 p.m. Hull City vs. Manchester City
March 3, 2027 8 p.m. Manchester City vs. Everton
March 13, 2027 3 p.m. Coventry City vs. Manchester City
March 20, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Manchester United
April 10, 2027 3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Manchester City
April 17, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
April 24, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Manchester City
May 1, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Brentford
May 8, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Liverpool
May 15, 2027 3 p.m. Ipswich Town vs. Manchester City
May 23, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Aston Villa
May 30, 2027 4 p.m. Sunderland vs. Manchester City