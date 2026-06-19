Manchester City Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Post-Pep Guardiola era begins against Bournemouth

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Manchester City begin life after Pep Guardiola at home to Bournemouth as they look to regain the Premier League title.

They will then face Crystal Palace away the following week before welcoming newcomers Coventry to the Etihad Stadium in a favourable start for the 10-time champions.

City have their first Manchester derby a week later on the weekend of Sep. 12 and take on champions Arsenal for the first time on Nov. 28.

It is a tricky festive period for Manchester City, taking on Brentford (away), Chelsea (home), Hull (home), Newcastle (away) and Everton (away) in December.

Manchester City will face Bournemouth in their first match of the Premier League season. Darren Staples / AFP via Getty Images

City will hope their run-in can lead to silverware this time around and they face Brentford (home), Liverpool (home), Ipswich (away), Aston Villa (home) and Sunderland (away) in May.

Guardiola called time on his decade-long trophy laden spell at the Etihad Stadium, in which he lifted the Premier League in six of the 10 years he managed the club.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager was not the only one to leave, with John Stones and Bernardo Silva also departing.

City pushed Arsenal but fell short of winning the title when drawing to Bournemouth in the penultimate match of last season.

Guardiola did still end on a high though, with a domestic cup double, as City beat Arsenal to League Cup glory and Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

- Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Man United Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Chelsea Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Aston Villa Premier League fixtures 2026-27

Man City 2026-27 Premier League fixtures

All times BST

Aug. 23, 2026 2 p.m. Manchester City vs. Bournemouth

Aug. 29, 2026 3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City

Sept. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Coventry City

Sept. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Manchester City

Sept. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Sunderland

Oct. 10, 2026 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Manchester City

Oct. 17, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Ipswich Town

Oct. 24, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Manchester City

Oct. 31, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

Nov. 7, 2026 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City

Nov. 21, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Fulham

Nov. 28, 2026 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Dec. 2, 2026 8 p.m. Manchester City vs. Leeds United

Dec. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Brentford vs. Manchester City

Dec. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Dec. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Hull City

Dec. 26, 2026 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

Dec. 30, 2026 8 p.m. Everton vs. Manchester City

Jan. 2, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Jan. 6, 2027 8 p.m. Leeds United vs. Manchester City

Jan. 16, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest

Jan. 23, 2027 3 p.m. Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Manchester City

Jan. 30, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Arsenal

Feb. 6, 2027 3 p.m. Fulham vs. Manchester City

Feb. 10, 2027 8 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City

Feb. 20, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

Feb. 27, 2027 3 p.m. Hull City vs. Manchester City

March 3, 2027 8 p.m. Manchester City vs. Everton

March 13, 2027 3 p.m. Coventry City vs. Manchester City

March 20, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Manchester United

April 10, 2027 3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

April 17, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

April 24, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Manchester City

May 1, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Brentford

May 8, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Liverpool

May 15, 2027 3 p.m. Ipswich Town vs. Manchester City

May 23, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Aston Villa

May 30, 2027 4 p.m. Sunderland vs. Manchester City