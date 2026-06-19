Chelsea Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Xabi Alonso begins reign with London derby

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Xabi Alonso will begin his tenure as Chelsea manager with a London derby against Fulham on the first Monday of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Chelsea then host Brighton at Stamford Bridge the following weekend, ahead of a trip to Arsenal on Sep. 5.

Alonso will take charge of his first match against Liverpool on Dec. 5 at Stamford Bridge, before returning to Anfield, where he spent five years as a player, on May 1.

Chelsea have an incredibly daunting festive period, facing Crystal Palace (home), Liverpool (home), Manchester City (away), Aston Villa (home), Coventry (away) and Ipswich (away) in December.

The run-in is also set to be a tricky one to navigate for Alonso, with Chelsea playing Liverpool (away), Tottenham (away), Everton (home), Bournemouth (away) and Brentford (home).

Chelsea will begin their Premier League campaign against Fulham. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images)

Alonso was announced as Chelsea's new manager in May after both Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior were sacked last season.

Callum McFarlane took charge of the club on a temporary basis until the end of the season, in which Chelsea lost the FA Cup final to Manchester City and finished 10th in the Premier League.

Chelsea won just one of their last seven Premier League matches and missed out on any sort of European football with a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland on the final day of the season.

It is set to be another busy summer at Stamford Bridge as Alonso shapes his squad, with Marc Cucurella already making the move to Real Madrid.

- Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Manchester City Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Man United Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Aston Villa Premier League fixtures 2026-27

Chelsea's 2026-27 Premier League fixtures

All times BST

Aug. 24, 2026 8 p.m. Fulham vs. Chelsea

Aug. 29, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

Sept. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Sept. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Hull City

Sept. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Brentford vs. Chelsea

Oct. 10, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Bournemouth

Oct. 17, 2026 3 p.m. Everton vs. Chelsea

Oct. 24, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Oct. 31, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Manchester United

Nov. 7, 2026 3 p.m. Sunderland vs. Chelsea

Nov. 21, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Leeds United

Nov. 28, 2026 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea

Dec. 2, 2026 8 p.m. Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Dec. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Dec. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Dec. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

Dec. 26, 2026 3 p.m. Coventry City vs. Chelsea

Dec. 30, 2026 8 p.m. Ipswich Town vs. Chelsea

Jan. 2, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Newcastle United

Jan. 6, 2027 8 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

Jan. 16, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Sunderland

Jan. 23, 2027 3 p.m. Leeds United vs. Chelsea

Jan. 30, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest

Feb. 6, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Chelsea

Feb. 10, 2027 8 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

Feb. 20, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Ipswich Town

Feb. 27, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

March 3, 2027 8 p.m. Chelsea vs. Coventry City

March 13, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Arsenal

March 20, 2027 3 p.m. Hull City vs. Chelsea

April 10, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Fulham

April 17, 2027 3 p.m. Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Chelsea

April 24, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Manchester City

May 1, 2027 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Chelsea

May 8, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea

May 15, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Everton

May 23, 2027 3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

May 30, 2027 4 p.m. Chelsea vs. Brentford