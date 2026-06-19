Chelsea Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Xabi Alonso begins reign with London derby

Xabi Alonso will begin his tenure as Chelsea manager with a London derby against Fulham on the first Monday of the 2026-27 Premier League season.
Chelsea then host Brighton at Stamford Bridge the following weekend, ahead of a trip to Arsenal on Sep. 5.
Alonso will take charge of his first match against Liverpool on Dec. 5 at Stamford Bridge, before returning to Anfield, where he spent five years as a player, on May 1.
Chelsea have an incredibly daunting festive period, facing Crystal Palace (home), Liverpool (home), Manchester City (away), Aston Villa (home), Coventry (away) and Ipswich (away) in December.
The run-in is also set to be a tricky one to navigate for Alonso, with Chelsea playing Liverpool (away), Tottenham (away), Everton (home), Bournemouth (away) and Brentford (home).
Alonso was announced as Chelsea's new manager in May after both Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior were sacked last season.
Callum McFarlane took charge of the club on a temporary basis until the end of the season, in which Chelsea lost the FA Cup final to Manchester City and finished 10th in the Premier League.
Chelsea won just one of their last seven Premier League matches and missed out on any sort of European football with a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland on the final day of the season.
It is set to be another busy summer at Stamford Bridge as Alonso shapes his squad, with Marc Cucurella already making the move to Real Madrid.
- Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Manchester City Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Man United Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Aston Villa Premier League fixtures 2026-27
Chelsea's 2026-27 Premier League fixtures
All times BST
Aug. 24, 2026 8 p.m. Fulham vs. Chelsea
Aug. 29, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
Sept. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Chelsea
Sept. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Hull City
Sept. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Brentford vs. Chelsea
Oct. 10, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Bournemouth
Oct. 17, 2026 3 p.m. Everton vs. Chelsea
Oct. 24, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Oct. 31, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Manchester United
Nov. 7, 2026 3 p.m. Sunderland vs. Chelsea
Nov. 21, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Leeds United
Nov. 28, 2026 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea
Dec. 2, 2026 8 p.m. Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
Dec. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Liverpool
Dec. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Chelsea
Dec. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Aston Villa
Dec. 26, 2026 3 p.m. Coventry City vs. Chelsea
Dec. 30, 2026 8 p.m. Ipswich Town vs. Chelsea
Jan. 2, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Newcastle United
Jan. 6, 2027 8 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea
Jan. 16, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Sunderland
Jan. 23, 2027 3 p.m. Leeds United vs. Chelsea
Jan. 30, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest
Feb. 6, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Chelsea
Feb. 10, 2027 8 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Chelsea
Feb. 20, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Ipswich Town
Feb. 27, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
March 3, 2027 8 p.m. Chelsea vs. Coventry City
March 13, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Arsenal
March 20, 2027 3 p.m. Hull City vs. Chelsea
April 10, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Fulham
April 17, 2027 3 p.m. Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Chelsea
April 24, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Manchester City
May 1, 2027 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Chelsea
May 8, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea
May 15, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Everton
May 23, 2027 3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Chelsea
May 30, 2027 4 p.m. Chelsea vs. Brentford