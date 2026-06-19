          Chelsea Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Xabi Alonso begins reign with London derby

          • Tom MastersJun 19, 2026, 09:01 AM

          Xabi Alonso will begin his tenure as Chelsea manager with a London derby against Fulham on the first Monday of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

          Chelsea then host Brighton at Stamford Bridge the following weekend, ahead of a trip to Arsenal on Sep. 5.

          Alonso will take charge of his first match against Liverpool on Dec. 5 at Stamford Bridge, before returning to Anfield, where he spent five years as a player, on May 1.

          Chelsea have an incredibly daunting festive period, facing Crystal Palace (home), Liverpool (home), Manchester City (away), Aston Villa (home), Coventry (away) and Ipswich (away) in December.

          The run-in is also set to be a tricky one to navigate for Alonso, with Chelsea playing Liverpool (away), Tottenham (away), Everton (home), Bournemouth (away) and Brentford (home).

          Alonso was announced as Chelsea's new manager in May after both Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior were sacked last season.

          Callum McFarlane took charge of the club on a temporary basis until the end of the season, in which Chelsea lost the FA Cup final to Manchester City and finished 10th in the Premier League.

          Chelsea won just one of their last seven Premier League matches and missed out on any sort of European football with a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland on the final day of the season.

          It is set to be another busy summer at Stamford Bridge as Alonso shapes his squad, with Marc Cucurella already making the move to Real Madrid.

          - Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          - Manchester City Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          -           Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          -           Man United Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          -           Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          - Aston Villa Premier League fixtures 2026-27

          Chelsea's 2026-27 Premier League fixtures

          All times BST

          Aug. 24, 2026 8 p.m. Fulham vs. Chelsea

          Aug. 29, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

          Sept. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Chelsea

          Sept. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Hull City

          Sept. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Brentford vs. Chelsea

          Oct. 10, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Bournemouth

          Oct. 17, 2026 3 p.m. Everton vs. Chelsea

          Oct. 24, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

          Oct. 31, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Manchester United

          Nov. 7, 2026 3 p.m. Sunderland vs. Chelsea

          Nov. 21, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Leeds United

          Nov. 28, 2026 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea

          Dec. 2, 2026 8 p.m. Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

          Dec. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Liverpool

          Dec. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Chelsea

          Dec. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

          Dec. 26, 2026 3 p.m. Coventry City vs. Chelsea

          Dec. 30, 2026 8 p.m. Ipswich Town vs. Chelsea

          Jan. 2, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Newcastle United

          Jan. 6, 2027 8 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

          Jan. 16, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Sunderland

          Jan. 23, 2027 3 p.m. Leeds United vs. Chelsea

          Jan. 30, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest

          Feb. 6, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Chelsea

          Feb. 10, 2027 8 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

          Feb. 20, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Ipswich Town

          Feb. 27, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

          March 3, 2027 8 p.m. Chelsea vs. Coventry City

          March 13, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Arsenal

          March 20, 2027 3 p.m. Hull City vs. Chelsea

          April 10, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Fulham

          April 17, 2027 3 p.m. Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Chelsea

          April 24, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Manchester City

          May 1, 2027 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Chelsea

          May 8, 2027 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea

          May 15, 2027 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Everton

          May 23, 2027 3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

          May 30, 2027 4 p.m. Chelsea vs. Brentford