Aston Villa Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Europa League winners travel to Brighton first up

Aston Villa will begin their first Premier League season as Europa League champions away at Brighton.
They then welcome Premier League champions Arsenal to Villa Park, before a trip to newly promoted Hull.
Villa's festive period sees them face Everton (home), Crystal Palace (home), Coventry (away), Chelsea (away), Leeds (home) and Liverpool (home).
Villa ended the season in style last time round with wins over Liverpool and Manchester City in their final two matches and they have a tricky end to the season once more.
The Midlands club's May consists of Crystal Palace (away), Brentford (away), Newcastle (home), Manchester City (away) and Tottenham (home).
Unai Emery won his fifth Europa League title as Villa capped off a remarkable season with a first trophy since 1996 as they beat Freiburg 3-0.
Villa qualified for the Champions League as a result of that, but they also qualified by virtue of their league position, finishing fourth in the Premier League.
- Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Manchester City Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Man United Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2026-27
- Chelsea Premier League fixtures 2026-27
Aston Villa's 2026-27 Premier League fixtures
All times BST
Aug. 23, 2026 2 p.m. Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa
Aug. 29, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
Sept. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Hull City vs. Aston Villa
Sept. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest
Sept. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa
Oct. 10, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Brentford
Oct. 17, 2026 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa
Oct. 24, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Manchester City
Oct. 31, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Fulham
Nov. 7, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Aston Villa
Nov. 21, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Sunderland
Nov. 28, 2026 3 p.m. Ipswich Town vs. Aston Villa
Dec. 2, 2026 8 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Everton
Dec. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace
Dec. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Coventry City vs. Aston Villa
Dec. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Aston Villa
Dec. 26, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Leeds United
Dec. 30, 2026 8 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
Jan. 2, 2027 3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa
Jan. 6, 2027 8 p.m. Everton vs. Aston Villa
Jan. 16, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Manchester United
Jan. 23, 2027 3 p.m. Fulham vs. Aston Villa
Jan. 30, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Ipswich Town
Feb. 6, 2027 3 p.m. Sunderland vs. Aston Villa
Feb. 10, 2027 8 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth
Feb. 20, 2027 3 p.m. Leeds United vs. Aston Villa
Feb. 27, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
March 3, 2027 8 p.m. Liverpool vs. Aston Villa
March 13, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Hull City
March 20, 2027 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa
April 10, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
April 17, 2027 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Aston Villa
April 24, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Coventry City
May 1, 2027 3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa
May 8, 2027 3 p.m. Brentford vs. Aston Villa
May 15, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United
May 23, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Aston Villa
May 30, 2027 4 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur