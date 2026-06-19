          Aston Villa Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Europa League winners travel to Brighton first up

          • Tom MastersJun 19, 2026, 09:01 AM

          Aston Villa will begin their first Premier League season as Europa League champions away at Brighton.

          They then welcome Premier League champions Arsenal to Villa Park, before a trip to newly promoted Hull.

          Villa's festive period sees them face Everton (home), Crystal Palace (home), Coventry (away), Chelsea (away), Leeds (home) and Liverpool (home).

          Villa ended the season in style last time round with wins over Liverpool and Manchester City in their final two matches and they have a tricky end to the season once more.

          The Midlands club's May consists of Crystal Palace (away), Brentford (away), Newcastle (home), Manchester City (away) and Tottenham (home).

          Unai Emery won his fifth Europa League title as Villa capped off a remarkable season with a first trophy since 1996 as they beat Freiburg 3-0.

          Villa qualified for the Champions League as a result of that, but they also qualified by virtue of their league position, finishing fourth in the Premier League.

          - Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          - Manchester City Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          -           Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          -           Man United Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          -           Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2026-27
          -           Chelsea Premier League fixtures 2026-27

          Aston Villa's 2026-27 Premier League fixtures

          All times BST

          Aug. 23, 2026 2 p.m. Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa

          Aug. 29, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

          Sept. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Hull City vs. Aston Villa

          Sept. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest

          Sept. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa

          Oct. 10, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Brentford

          Oct. 17, 2026 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa

          Oct. 24, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Manchester City

          Oct. 31, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Fulham

          Nov. 7, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Aston Villa

          Nov. 21, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Sunderland

          Nov. 28, 2026 3 p.m. Ipswich Town vs. Aston Villa

          Dec. 2, 2026 8 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Everton

          Dec. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace

          Dec. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Coventry City vs. Aston Villa

          Dec. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

          Dec. 26, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Leeds United

          Dec. 30, 2026 8 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

          Jan. 2, 2027 3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa

          Jan. 6, 2027 8 p.m. Everton vs. Aston Villa

          Jan. 16, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

          Jan. 23, 2027 3 p.m. Fulham vs. Aston Villa

          Jan. 30, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Ipswich Town

          Feb. 6, 2027 3 p.m. Sunderland vs. Aston Villa

          Feb. 10, 2027 8 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth

          Feb. 20, 2027 3 p.m. Leeds United vs. Aston Villa

          Feb. 27, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

          March 3, 2027 8 p.m. Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

          March 13, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Hull City

          March 20, 2027 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa

          April 10, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

          April 17, 2027 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

          April 24, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Coventry City

          May 1, 2027 3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa

          May 8, 2027 3 p.m. Brentford vs. Aston Villa

          May 15, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United

          May 23, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Aston Villa

          May 30, 2027 4 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur