Aston Villa Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Europa League winners travel to Brighton first up

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Aston Villa will begin their first Premier League season as Europa League champions away at Brighton.

They then welcome Premier League champions Arsenal to Villa Park, before a trip to newly promoted Hull.

Villa's festive period sees them face Everton (home), Crystal Palace (home), Coventry (away), Chelsea (away), Leeds (home) and Liverpool (home).

Villa ended the season in style last time round with wins over Liverpool and Manchester City in their final two matches and they have a tricky end to the season once more.

Aston Villa will begin their Premier League campaign at Brighton. Getty Images

The Midlands club's May consists of Crystal Palace (away), Brentford (away), Newcastle (home), Manchester City (away) and Tottenham (home).

Unai Emery won his fifth Europa League title as Villa capped off a remarkable season with a first trophy since 1996 as they beat Freiburg 3-0.

Villa qualified for the Champions League as a result of that, but they also qualified by virtue of their league position, finishing fourth in the Premier League.

- Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Manchester City Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Man United Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2026-27

- Chelsea Premier League fixtures 2026-27

Aston Villa's 2026-27 Premier League fixtures

All times BST

Aug. 23, 2026 2 p.m. Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa

Aug. 29, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

Sept. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Hull City vs. Aston Villa

Sept. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest

Sept. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa

Oct. 10, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Brentford

Oct. 17, 2026 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa

Oct. 24, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Manchester City

Oct. 31, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Fulham

Nov. 7, 2026 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Aston Villa

Nov. 21, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Sunderland

Nov. 28, 2026 3 p.m. Ipswich Town vs. Aston Villa

Dec. 2, 2026 8 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Everton

Dec. 5, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace

Dec. 12, 2026 3 p.m. Coventry City vs. Aston Villa

Dec. 19, 2026 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

Dec. 26, 2026 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Leeds United

Dec. 30, 2026 8 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Jan. 2, 2027 3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa

Jan. 6, 2027 8 p.m. Everton vs. Aston Villa

Jan. 16, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

Jan. 23, 2027 3 p.m. Fulham vs. Aston Villa

Jan. 30, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Ipswich Town

Feb. 6, 2027 3 p.m. Sunderland vs. Aston Villa

Feb. 10, 2027 8 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth

Feb. 20, 2027 3 p.m. Leeds United vs. Aston Villa

Feb. 27, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

March 3, 2027 8 p.m. Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

March 13, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Hull City

March 20, 2027 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa

April 10, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

April 17, 2027 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

April 24, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Coventry City

May 1, 2027 3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa

May 8, 2027 3 p.m. Brentford vs. Aston Villa

May 15, 2027 3 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United

May 23, 2027 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Aston Villa

May 30, 2027 4 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur