Carlo Ancelotti vows Brazil will use Endrick at 'right moment' at World Cup

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Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti believes Endrick will have an important role at this World Cup but insists the teenager will have to wait his chance.

Endrick, 19, did not feature in Brazil's World Cup opener against Morocco and the Real Madrid forward is unlikely to start against Haiti in Friday's Group C clash in Philadelphia.

"l'll bring Endrick on at the right moment," Ancelotti said. "We'll have to wait a little while. He'll be important in this World Cup. For me, personally, Endrick is an extraordinary talent. Brazil will make the most of his qualities in this World Cup and in the next one too."

Carlo Ancelotti insists Endrick will need to be patient for his role at the World Cup Richard Callis/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Ancelotti explained why Endrick did not feature against Morocco, with the Italian opting to start with Brentford's Igor Thiago and bring in Manchester United striker Matheus Cunha on the hour.

"Matheus Cunha is more of a link-up player," Ancelotti said. "He has more of the qualities of an attacking midfielder than a target man, which is what Igor Thiago has.

"He's a target man in the box, strong in one-on-one situations, and very aggressive in winning the ball back. Endrick is neither one nor the other. Endrick is something else."

Ancelotti coached Endrick in the player's first season at Real Madrid. He also advised the Brazil starlet to join Lyon on loan for Real Madrid for the second half of the 2025-26 season, a move that proved successful.

Endrick had five goals and seven assists in 16 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit. Ancelotti also highlighted Endrick's positive attitude. "He is patient, he's in no rush, and he's very mature for his age," Ancelotti said.

"That's a very important aspect. His family, too, who are close to him, are very patient. That's important for a young man."

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Ancelotti, meanwhile, is confident his team can improve and be competitive.

"The result against Morocco wasn't good, but we need to offer constructive criticism," he said. "You don't win the World Cup in the first match. We have to find a solution. The players' self-criticism was positive. We've been working over the last few days to sort this out and I think we will. Whether sooner or later, we'll sort it out. I remain confident that the team will be competitive in this World Cup.".

Brazil take on Scotland in their final Group C clash on June 24.