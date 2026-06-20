Inside Real Madrid's transfer plans: Mourinho pulling strings to build 'win now' team

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On Tuesday, June 9, two days before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, four men met at a Madrid hotel to plot Real Madrid's summer transformation. At the five-star Hotel Santo Mauro, a regular haunt for Madrid players and executives in recent years, José Mourinho was joined by Madrid's director general, José Ángel Sánchez, chief scout, Juni Calafat, and agent Jorge Mendes.

Mourinho hadn't yet been formally announced as the team's new coach, but he was already calling the shots.

Previous Madrid coaches have often been frustrated by their lack of control over transfers; for example, the pleas of Carlo Ancelotti for reinforcements in key positions went largely unheeded. But that has changed now, sources have told ESPN. Mourinho isn't just being listened to in these discussions; he is identifying targets and overseeing a change in policy.

The consequences can be seen in the change in profile of Madrid's signings so far in this window compared with last year. In the summer of 2025, Madrid signed Dean Huijsen (20), Álvaro Carreras (22), Franco Mastantuono (18) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (26). That's an average age of 21 years and six months.

This summer it's been Marc Cucurella (27), Bernardo Silva (31) and Ibrahima Konaté (27), with Denzel Dumfries (30) to be made official shortly. Their average age is 28 years and nine months.

Mourinho isn't designing a team for the future. He's building a team to win now.

Marc Cucurella

Madrid spent €50 million to bring in left back Carreras from Benfica just 12 months ago and also have two more, Fran García and the perennially injured Ferland Mendy, on the books. But they moved quickly, and unexpectedly, this week to sign Cucurella from Chelsea for an initial €55 million.

Barcelona had explored a move for their former academy player earlier this year, while Atletico Madrid had also held talks this summer. But Mourinho wanted Cucurella, and so Real got the deal done.

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"It was very fast," Cucurella admitted Thursday. "[My agents] called me in the morning, said the clubs had already discussed everything. We had it done in a day and a half ... I think the best thing is that Madrid came in so strong."

Cucurella spoke to Mourinho on the phone and was impressed by the coach's attention to detail, remembering specific moves the fullback had been involved in when Chelsea hosted Mourinho's Benfica side in September 2025.

"Our talk was quite quick, he didn't want to keep me for long," Cucurella said. "What I liked was that he remembered moments of mine from when we played Benfica in the Champions League, and what I brought to the team. That game was a long time ago. The fact that he remembered it was a nice way of seeing that he liked me as a player."

Left back has been a problem position for Madrid. Carreras lost his place in the team toward the end of last season, with his 2025-26 campaign defined by a dressing room clash with teammate Antonio Rüdiger. But Cucurella, a popular figure with both Chelsea and Spain, will immediately serve as one of Mourinho's on-field lieutenants.

Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva will arrive at Real Madrid on a two-year contract after representing Portugal at the World Cup this summer. Carmen Mandato - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

In that summit June 9, one of the key names discussed was Bernardo Silva, sources have told ESPN. The talented, versatile and vastly experienced Portugal international midfielder -- one of the most successful players of the last decade, winning six Premier League titles and one Champions League crown -- was set to become available at the end of his Manchester City contract.

Mourinho said that signing Silva on a free transfer should be a top priority. In response, Mendes -- Silva's agent -- said Madrid would have to act fast. The terms of a deal had already been agreed in principle with Atlético Madrid, and there had also been talks with Barça, among other clubs. Silva, understandably given his track record and availability for no fee, was in demand.

Just as with Cucurella, Mourinho's view was decisive, and once Madrid's interest was clear, there was no debate: They signed the 31-year-old on a two-year contract. The only question is where Silva will fit into Mourinho's new Madrid team. For City, he has played on the right wing in the past, although later in his career he has arguably looked more comfortable and effective in central midfield.

It's no problem, but rather a blessing: Madrid needed strengthening in both positions, and they've done so with one elite player. And as well as technical quality, Silva offers leadership, nonstop work rate and a fiercely competitive edge.

City coach Pep Guardiola famously described him as "my weakness ... my favorite one." Guardiola and Mourinho differ in so many ways, but they might agree on this.

play 1:39 Nicol: Real Madrid only want Konaté because he's a free agent

Ibrahima Konaté

The center of Madrid's defense urgently needed addressing this summer. Éder Militão is out with the latest in a string of long-term injuries; Rüdiger has signed a one-year contract extension, but is 33; David Alaba has departed; and the jury is still out on Huijsen, after an inconsistent debut season at the Bernabéu, and academy product Raúl Asensio, 23.

Liverpool defender Konaté was the first player named by president Florentino Pérez as a campaign promise during Madrid's election campaign earlier this month. He had long been linked as a Madrid target, in line with the club's long-term strategy of looking to sign top players on expiring contracts, like they did with Alexander-Arnold and Kylian Mbappé.

It's widely accepted that Konaté has just had a disappointing season with Liverpool, but prior to that, he was recognized as one of the Premier League's best. As discussed below, it's far from clear that Madrid's summer business at center back is complete, and consequently, which players will form Mourinho's first-choice pairing when 2026-27 begins. But he was too good an opportunity to pass up when his contract expired.

Denzel Dumfries

Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries is expected to be next. Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Madrid signed Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool last summer, and are now set to confirm the arrival of another right back in Dumfries. The Inter Milan defender was another of Pérez's election promises, and will fill the gap left by the departure of club captain Dani Carvajal.

Like Silva, Dumfries is an outlier in terms of Madrid's transfer strategy over the last decade or more. They simply don't sign players over the age of 30, much less for a transfer fee like the €20 million they are spending to bring in the Netherlands international.

Part of the rationale is the difficult adaptation of Alexander-Arnold to life in LaLiga. He played 21 league games -- 1,163 minutes -- last season. Injuries played a part in limiting his impact, but even when available, he didn't do enough to convince the demanding Madrid media, or fans at the Bernabéu.

A fullback who is at his best getting forward, Alexander-Arnold's four assists ranked him joint-41st in a list of LaLiga's goal providers, which works out to be 0.19 assists per game. Dumfries is a different kind of attacking fullback, offering more presence in the opposition box, as well as an aerial threat.

It remains to be seen whether Mourinho will view Dumfries or Alexander-Arnold as his first-choice right back.

play 2:07 Laurens brands Real Madrid's Julián Alvarez pursuit 'nonsense'

Who's next?

Sources have told ESPN that Madrid aren't wrapping up their summer spending, with a midfielder and another center back next on the agenda. In those positions, too, Mourinho has already made his preferences clear.

The club have looked at Chelsea's Enzo Fernández, who has never hidden his desire to play in Madrid, but there are other potential targets too, such as West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes -- Mourinho is a fan -- and Lille teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi. In terms of center backs, Manchester City's Rúben Dias is one of the names that has been mentioned.

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Just as important as those arrivals will be the players Mourinho is keen to see leave the club. Signing five or even six players -- Cucurella, Silva, Konaté, Dumfries, plus a possible two more -- would suggest a similar number of exits.

Bringing in another central midfielder, for example, would require a departure, given that Madrid already have Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and Arda Güler, as well as Silva now. There is a desire to rescind Dani Ceballos' contract a year early, but so far an agreement on terms has not been reached.

An attacking signing cannot be entirely ruled out either. Madrid made public a mischievous €150 million bid to land Atlético's Julián Álvarez, as Pérez had promised, while sources have told ESPN that there has been some contact between the club and the representatives of Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.

It is not yet certain that young forward Gonzalo García, who received few opportunities under both Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa last season, will leave Madrid this summer, sources said.

Perhaps the biggest, most consequential decision surrounds the future of Brazil winger Vinícius Júnior, with his contract up in 2027. The 25-year-old wants to stay at Real Madrid, but any negotiations over a new deal will take place only after the World Cup. There, Madrid must decide on the best course of action: either give in to Vinícius' demands and agree to an expensive new contract, or refuse to do so and choose whether to seek a transfer this summer, or to allow the player to run down his deal and leave for nothing.

Either way, Mourinho's input will again be vital. He is enjoying a near unprecedented level of influence at a club where coaches have tended to be expected to work with what they are given.