Liverpool signing Victor Munoz suffers injury setback, World Cup debut delayed

Open Extended Reactions

New Liverpool signing Víctor Muñoz will have to wait to take part in the World Cup after Spain confirmed he has suffered a setback in his return from injury.

Muñoz, 22, came into the finals with a calf problem but had returned to group training ahead of Sunday's Group H fixture against Saudi Arabia.

However, the Royal Spanish Football Federation [RFEF] have revealed he has been hit by a further complication which will keep him out of action for the foreseeable future.

"During [Muñoz's] scheduled and individualised recovery process, an additional muscle injury has occurred, which will delay his return to competition," the RFEF said.

Victor Munoz has suffered an injury setback. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"His availability for upcoming matches will depend on his progress and rehabilitation in the coming days."

Muñoz will not feature against Saudi Arabia in Atlanta this weekend and is also a doubt for Spain's final group game against Uruguay on June 26 in Guadalajara.

The setback comes the day after Muñoz's signing for Premier League side Liverpool was confirmed in a €40 million ($45.8m) deal.

- Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Andoni Iraola tenure to begin with daunting trip to Newcastle

- Carlo Ancelotti vows Brazil will use Endrick at 'right moment' at World Cup

- Spain coach Luis de la Fuente defends Rodri from 'insulting' criticism

Muñoz signed a six-year contract at Anfield to become club's first signing under head coach Andoni Iraola after Liverpool hijacked Newcastle United's move for the Spain winger.

Without Muñoz, Spain will look to secure their first win at the World Cup this weekend after being held to a shock goalless draw by Cape Verde in their opening game.

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are both in line to play more minutes after featuring off the bench in that match against Cape Verde.