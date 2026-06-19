Mauricio Pochettino offers 'full support' to Lionel Messi's family following father's health issue

Mauricio Pochettino has sent his best wishes to Lionel Messi and his family following confirmation that the Argentina captain's father has a health problem.

Amid ongoing rumors circulating over the medical status of Jorge Messi, his family issued a statement on Thursday confirming the 68-year-old is "currently under medical supervision, recovering, and progressing favorably within his current condition."

"I would like to offer him my full support as he is going through a very difficult time with his family," United States head coach Pochettino said of Messi. "I know him, I know his parents, and I would like to send my best wishes to his family."

Pochettino coached his fellow Argentinian at Paris Saint-Germain in the 2021-22 season.

Mauricio Pochettino has offered his support. Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images

Jorge Messi has represented his son for his entire career and has managed his business affairs off the field.

Messi, whose family did not specify the illness that Jorge is suffering from, cried after scoring his first goal against Algeria in Argentina's World Cup opener.

"Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football," Messi, 38, said on Tuesday. "I went through some difficult days, but I'm grateful to the entire delegation and my teammates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to help me get through it."

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Pochettino was all the more impressed by Messi's sublime performance in the 3-0 win against Algeria.

Messi scored his first World Cup hat trick to join Miroslav Klose (16) as the highest scorer in men's World Cup history, while also going past Pelé (21) for the most goal contributions in men's World Cup history.

"I find it hard to describe Messi: six World Cups, on top of everything he's achieved in his career at various clubs," Pochettino said. "He's undoubtedly the best. It was unbelievable to watch him."