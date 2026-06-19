Where's Infantino been? FIFA president's epic World Cup tour

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FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been a ubiquitous sight at the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far, popping up across all three host countries during the opening week of the tournament.

Infantino's original proposal was to attend two games per day as often as possible, clocking up some serious air miles aboard his private jet in the process.

As it transpires, the head of world football's governing body hasn't quite managed to cover as much ground as he initially intended, though he has still popped up all over Canada, Mexico and the United States during the first week of the World Cup to take in plenty of opening group-stage matches and much else besides.

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In an effort to chart Infantino's epic 2026 World Cup voyage, we are tracking him as he goes on his merry way or, as his mission statement on social media puts it: "Living football, uniting the world through football and making football truly global."

Infantino was already in the U.S. in the week ahead of the tournament kicking off, lending a helping hand by painting the lines on the pitch of the New York/New Jersey stadium where the final will take place on July 19. He then began his World Cup odyssey in earnest at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, where the opening ceremony happened on June 11.

All distances measured as the crow flies between stadiums/locations

June 11

Mexico vs. South Africa, Mexico City Stadium

Naturally, FIFA's head honcho was in attendance at the Azteca as co-hosts Mexico kicked off the 2026 World in style with a fine victory over South Africa.

South Korea vs. Czechia, Guadalajara Stadium (295 miles)

Infantino made the short hop across Mexico to Guadalajara to watch South Korea's 2-1 win over Czechia before commending the host city and the 45,000 fans in attendance for making the experience so memorable.

June 12

United States vs. Paraguay, Los Angeles Stadium (329 miles)

The USMNT's World Cup opener was an unmissable occasion for the FIFA president, who left Guadalajara and flew over the border into Los Angeles in time to watch the co-hosts thrash Paraguay. As if that wasn't enough, he also had the honor of meeting singer Justin Bieber.

June 13

Qatar vs. Switzerland, San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (313 miles)

Infantino then set out on a 505km journey along the California coast to San Francisco to watch Qatar face off against Switzerland the following day -- once again making sure to highlight the attendance figures amid widespread criticism that many World Cup games were not quite the sell-outs FIFA would like them to be.

Australia vs. Türkiye, BC Place Vancouver (822 miles)

After watching the 1-1 draw between Qatar and Switzerland in San Francisco, Infantino jetted off to northwest Canada to attend the Group D tie between Australia and Türkiye -- the last of the four World Cup games to take place on that day.

June 14

FIFA Executive Football Summit 2026, Miami (2,805 miles)

On the day that Scotland beat Haiti 1-0 and Germany drubbed Curaçao 7-1, Infantino did not attend a World Cup game and instead flew thousands of miles from Vancouver to Miami to address FIFA members at the Executive Football Summit 2026, held at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach hotel.

June 15

Belgium vs. Egypt, Seattle Stadium (2,733 miles)

The FIFA president was back in World Cup mode the following day after a long-haul trip from coast to coast saw him arrive in Seattle in time to watch Belgium and Egypt in action. He also managed to squeeze in a meet-and-greet with a group of Seattle Mariners and Seahawks players before the game.

Iran vs. New Zealand, Los Angeles Stadium (961 miles)

Infantino then took in a second game of the day, returning to Los Angeles to watch the entertaining 2-2 draw between Iran and New Zealand. The FIFA president also made a special point of addressing the Iran national team after the hardships that enveloped their journey to the World Cup.

June 16

Argentina vs. Algeria, Kansas City Stadium (1,366 miles)

Another cross-country flight came the following day as Infantino travelled from Los Angeles to Kansas City to watch Lionel Messi and Argentina begin their trophy defense against Algeria in Missouri -- and in front of yet another full house!

June 17

Portugal vs. Congo DR, Houston Stadium (646 miles)

Infantino donned his finest Stetson hat on arrival in Houston to watch Portugal labor to a 1-1 draw against Congo DR, who were appearing at their first World Cup in over 50 years.

June 18

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia, Mexico City Stadium (757 miles)

A hop back over the border to Mexico City kicked off a mammoth day of travel for Infantino, which started with a return to the Azteca to watch Uzbekistan take on Colombia while sandwiched between the two nations' respective football federation presidents, Ramón Jesurún and Ravshan Irmatov.

Canada vs. Qatar, BC Place Vancouver (2,458 miles)

Infantino then flew the length of North America to attend the first match in the second round of group fixtures between Canada and Qatar in Vancouver, which produced six goals and two red cards. Infantino also extended his best wishes to Canada midfielder Ismaël Koné, who suffered a broken leg during the second half.

Total distance travelled during first week of World Cup: 13,489 miles