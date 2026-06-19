West Ham sign World Cup winner Laia Codina

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Laia Codina arrives at West Ham having won a number of trophies at both Arsenal and West Ham. Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press via Getty Images

West Ham have announced the signing of World Cup winner Laia Codina, following her departure from Arsenal.

The Spain centre-back has signed a three-year deal at West Ham and arrives having previously won the UEFA Women's Champions League and Women's League Cup with the Gunners.

Codina, 26, is an experienced international and lifted the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup trophy with Spain. The defender was essential in La Roja's success, as she started all four of the national team's knockout matches -- including the final against England.

"I'm so happy to be joining West Ham United," Codina said. "West Ham is a great club and you can see the growth within the team over the last few years. I know Rita [Guarino -- West Ham head coach] from her time in Italy and when we spoke, I was really excited by this project.

"I hope to bring my experience both on and off the pitch. Coming through the Barcelona Academy helped develop my composure and my decision-making, and I pride myself on my professionalism and work ethic every day. I want to help the players around me and contribute to the team in any way that I can."

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Codina came through the academy of Spanish giants Barcelona, having joined at 14, and won a number of trophies with the LaLiga F side including the league title, the Supercopa Femenina and two UWCL titles.

She left Barcelona for Arsenal in 2023 and went on to make 58 appearances in all competitions for the north London side across three years.

West Ham head coach Guarino spoke highly of Codina upon her arrival to the Clarets.

"We're delighted to welcome a player of Laia's quality to West Ham United," Guarino said.

"To have won both the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Women's Champions League is an outstanding achievement. She is a proven winner, and that mentality and experience will be a huge asset to this group.

"Laia is an aggressive defender who is comfortable dictating play from the back line, while her communication and leadership on the pitch are real strengths of her game.

"We're excited to work with Laia and believe she has all the qualities needed to thrive in a West Ham United shirt."