Arsenal to bid again for Leicester teen Jeremy Monga after first offer rejected - sources

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Arsenal are planning to return with an improved offer for Leicester City teenager Jeremy Monga after having an opening bid rejected, sources have told ESPN.

The 16-year-old has emerged as a summer target for the Gunners after breaking into Leicester's first-team last season, making 37 appearances in total.

Leicester were relegated to League One and are under pressure to sell players to conform with English Football League financial regulations. Monga is on a scholarship contract but that deal includes an automatic switch to a professional deal on July 10, when he turns 17.

Despite only being 16, Jeremy Monga has been attracting plenty of attention since he became a regular starter for Leicester City. Stephen White - CameraSport via Getty Images

However, that only in effect ensures Leicester can command a transfer fee for Monga as the winger is expected to leave.

Sources have told ESPN that a decision is yet to be taken over whether Monga would integrate into Arsenal's first-team squad immediately or whether he would be sent on loan to continue his development.

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The Gunners are also expected to move for Elijah Upson, son of former England international Matthew Upson. The 18-year-old turned down a professional deal at Tottenham and will leave when his scholarship deal expires at the end of June.