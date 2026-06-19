Spain's Lamine Yamal 'ready' but 'not the moment to play a full game'

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Spain forward Lamine Yamal has said that he's "ready" to play against Saudi Arabia but also acknowledged that now "isn't the moment to play a full game."

Barcelona star Yamal was only able to come on the pitch for La Roja in the 71st minute in their shock, World Cup-opening goalless draw with Cape Verde, following his recent recovery from a hamstring injury.

In an interview with Spanish television, Yamal said: "I feel really good. I'm excited above all, I've been off the field for a long time. I'm looking forward to Sunday. I feel good physically, I'm ready for whatever the boss wants. I know that doesn't mean I'm going to play, but I'm ready.

Star winger Lamine Yamal was only fit enough to play for 30 minutes against Cape Verde. Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images

"It's very early, it's unnecessary [to play 90 minutes], I have a process of adaptation, it isn't the moment to play a full game but I'll play the minutes the boss wants."

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente said after the stalemate with Cape Verde that Spain were hampered by only being able to play Yamal for 30 minutes.

"As soon as Lamine came on, he changed how [Cape Verde] were playing," de la Fuente said afterward. "It was the amount of time we thought he could play. We're sure in the next game the team will do better."

When Yamal's Spain and Barcelona teammate Pau Cubarsi was asked about the winger, he said:

"We're all so excited to play. No player likes to be injured, but he's got a good head on his shoulders. He knows his body and how he feels, if the boss chooses him, he'll deliver."

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In the Cape Verde clash, Spain did generate an impressive xG of 2.29 and had 27 shots but seven saves by goalkeeper Vozinha -- who has since become a breakout star of this World Cup -- denied them a goal, and Spain fans will be hoping that Yamal can play more than just 30 minutes in the showdown with Saudi Arabia on June 21.