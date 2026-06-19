Christian Pulisic (calf) out of USMNT's World Cup clash with Australia

How the USMNT could 'do damage' vs. a defensive Australia team (2:58)

Open Extended Reactions

United States star Christian Pulisic is out of the team's World Cup clash with Australia due to a calf injury, with Ricardo Pepi starting in his place.

Pulisic's status has been up in the air all week after coming off at halftime against Paraguay, and the AC Milan forward has been limited in training since. Just before the lineups were announced, coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed his absence -- but that he is heading in the right direction.

"Christian is not available," Pochettino said.

"The evolution is really well. Today he was training in the morning in the training camp. I think the feelings are good, I hope as soon as possible he will be ready to play again and be part of the team."

Christian Pulisic came off at halftime in the 4-1 win over Paraguay. (Photo by Jordan Teller/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

The move is a setback for a U.S. team that defeated Paraguay 4-1 in its opener on June 12 and with a win would clinch advancement to the round of 32.

Pulisic left the game at halftime after helping create the opening goal by splitting a pair of defenders before passing to Weston McKennie, then setting up Folarin Balogun for the second goal.

Pochettino said the 27-year-old attacker was kicked in the back of his left calf during a training session ahead of the game and felt tightness during the match.

Pulisic trained on his own in the leadup to the game against Australia.

Pulisic has 33 goals in 87 international appearances.

Pepi was the only addition to the U.S. starting lineup and will start in attack alongside Folarin Balogun, who scored twice against Paraguay.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.