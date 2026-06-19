Spain vs Saudi Arabia at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Spain look to get their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign back on track when they take on Saudi Arabia in a Group H encounter at Atlanta.

Luis de la Fuente's side bore plenty of criticism after a 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in their World Cup opener, but have been channeling the spirit of 2010, when Spain lost their first match en-route winning the World Cup.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, raised hopes of qualification to the knockout stages after a 1-1 draw with Uruguay.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC One in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Sunday June 21, 12 p.m.

UK BST: Sunday June 21, 5 p.m.

India IST: Sunday June 21, 9.30 p.m.

Australia AEST: Monday June 22, 2 a.m.

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA

Referee: Raphael Claus (Brazil)

Team News and Predicted line-ups:

Spain

Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images

De la Fuente is still sweating over the fitness of Lamine Yamal, who is still not able to complete a full 90. New Liverpool signing Víctor Muñoz has also picked up an injury, with Mikel Merino also nursing a knock.

Predicted XI (4-3-3)

Spain

CB: Unai Simón

RB: Marcos Llorente | CB: Pau Cubarsí | CB: Aymeric Laporte | LB: Marc Cucurella

CM: Fabián Ruiz | CM: Rodri | CM: Pedri

RW: Lamine Yamal | CF: Ferran Torres | LW: Nico Williams

Saudi Arabia

Predicted XI (4-4-2):

GK: Mohammed Al-Owais

RB: Saud Abdulhamid | CB: Abdulelah Al-Amri | CB: Hassan Al-Tambakti | LB: Moteb Al-Harbi

RM: Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat | CM: Mohamed Kanno | CM: Abdullah Al-Khaibari | LM: Salem Al-Dawsari

CF: Musab Al-Juwayr | CF: Feras Al-Brikan

Talking Points

De la Fuente needs to take a risk with Yamal

play 0:53 Should Spain start Lamine Yamal against Saudi Arabia?

It's understandable why De la Fuente has been patient with his usage of Lamine Yamal, as the Barcelona winger was only able to make an half-hour cameo against Cape Verde. Yet, his impact was instant and obvious, and Spain are a far better side with him.

The draw against Cape Verde has made this game a must-win for Spain, especially with Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay to come. Even if Yamal isn't able to complete a full 90, starting with him would be preferable as Spain need to rack up early goals to calm their nerves.

De la Fuente's side generated 2.29 xG and 27 shots against Cape Verde and just need to be clinical in front of goal - with the criticism perhaps a bit overstated. Yet, the longer the game goes without Spain finding the net, the worse it will be, which is why it'll be imperative they start with their most forward-thinking lineup.

Saudi Arabia can use Cape Verde template, but offer more

Mohammed Al-Owais will certainly be channeling his inner Vozinha against Spain, as Saudi Arabia are likely to keep things tight and face the music as they did against Uruguay.

Granted, that was enforced by Saudi Arabia taking the lead in the 41st minute and hoping to hold on for the win. Transitions are where Georgios Donis will be aiming to hurt Spain, and in Salem Al-Dawsari, he has a fantastic weapon - even if he was a bit muted against Uruguay.

Set-pieces are certainly their best route to goal, with Al-Amri and Al-Tambkti offering plenty of threat in the box, and should Spain remain profligate, Saudi Arabia could be looking at another upset in a World Cup.