David Raya urges Spain to be 'more clinical' against Saudi Arabia

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Goalkeeper David Raya has backed Spain to be "more clinical" in Sunday's World Cup game with Saudi Arabia, telling ESPN that the team's morale hasn't been hit by their draw with Cape Verde.

Tournament favourites and reigning European champions Spain go into their second match in Atlanta under pressure, with star player Lamine Yamal continuing his recovery from injury, and criticism back home for coach Luis de la Fuente's tactics.

Despite winning the Premier League's Golden Glove in three consecutive seasons, Arsenal number one Raya, 30, is one of Spain's back-up keepers at the World Cup, with de la Fuente preferring Athletic Club's Unai Simón.

"We have to move on," Raya told ESPN in an interview on Friday, when asked about the Cape Verde disappointment. "We have to learn things from the game. We knew it wouldn't be easy ... We know our level has to improve, but our attitude hasn't suffered.

"We need to have a bit more luck in terms of goals, for the ball to go in [the net]. We need to be more clinical in front of goal, that's all."

Raya has recent experience of bouncing back, after a wobble in form saw Arsenal come close to missing out on the Premier League title, before rallying to finish ahead of Manchester City.

David Raya has backed Spain to bounce back against Saudi Arabia. Getty

"Not just Arsenal, but in every team, you have better or worse periods," Raya told ESPN. "In those moments, when things don't go so well, you have to keep moving forward and compete.

"A competition like this is very long, and as we've always said, a lot of stories don't start out how you want. We can't do anything about the first game, but we have to look to the second game and be demanding, and get the three points."

The World Cup so far has seen some of the favourites struggle -- with Brazil and Portugal both held to draws in their opening games -- while others have secured big wins, like Germany's 7-1 victory over Curaçao and England's 4-2 win over Croatia.

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"There've been a lot of teams that haven't started in the best way, but we've seen strong teams like Germany, England, and France," Raya said. "The best thing we can do is focus on us, and what we can do on a daily basis. We shouldn't look too much at the outside, and other teams. To be world champions you have to beat the best, just like we did at the Euros [in 2024]."

Raya told ESPN that the words "resilience" and "family" best summed up the Spain squad.

"You can always give a bit more," he said, when asked about what lessons he's learnt from the last year.

"A year is very long, and this World Cup will be longer than normal. You have to keep in mind that you can always give a bit more. Your body can always give a bit more, in any situation."