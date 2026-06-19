Scotland vs Morocco LIVE: Latest World Cup 2026 updates from Group C clash

Open Extended Reactions

Scotland take on Morocco in Group C knowing that victory would see them through to the knockouts, and you can follow the action with ESPN.

After a 1-0 win in their opener, Steve Clarke's men will be hoping to take at least a point from the north African side, who drew with Brazil in their first fixture, and would be all but qualified with a win.

- Full hearts, empty kegs, can't lose: Scotland's Tartan Army takes over World Cup

- Scotland vs Morocco at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

The Scots are currently top of the group heading into Friday's clash -- having seen off Haiti 1-0 in a hard-fought battle on June 13 at Boston Stadium -- the same venue as this evening's proceedings.

John McGinn's goal separated the two teams, and meant that they head out tonight knowing that three points would mathematically book their place in the next round.

A strong Morocco side, however, will have plenty to say about that, after impressing in a 1-1 draw against Brazil -- with Ismael Saibari scoring a superb goal for the Atlas Lions.

And three points of their own would leave them on four, which would surely be enough to progress, though Mohamed Ouahbi's side will have their eyes on the top spot in the group.

Finishing top of Group C would book Morocco or Scotland a last-32 clash against the runner-up of Group F -- which contains Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia, and vice-versa.