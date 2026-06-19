USMNT sees off Australia to advance to World Cup knockout stage

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SEATTLE - No Christian Pulisic? No problem.

The United States men's national team, playing without its injured star attacker, continued its captivating surge in this World Cup on Friday, beating Australia 2-0 to advance to the knockout rounds with one group-stage game remaining.

The U.S. hasn't won Group D just yet, but this victory -- the first time since 1930 that the Americans have won back-to-back World Cup matches -- means they need only a draw in Thursday's match with Türkiye to make sure of topping Group D and send themselves to Santa Clara for a favorable round of 32 match against a third-placed team.

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Will Pulisic take part against Türkiye? It remains to be seen. His left calf, which led to him being substituted at halftime of the opening match, is "improving," according to a U.S. Soccer spokesman, and the team is "optimistic" but will not rush a decision, particularly after such a strong result here.

The formula on Friday felt familiar: Just as they did against Paraguay last week, the Americans forced an early own-goal from Australia to take the lead after 11 minutes, then extended it late in the first half.

This time, it was Alex Freeman, son of former NFL wide receiver Antonio, who reacted quickly after Sergiño Dest's shot from distance deflected high into the air in front of the six-yard box. Freeman -- barely onside -- nodded the ball home and, after a dramatic VAR check, celebrated his first World Cup goal with glee.

Alex Freeman celebrates scoring the United States' second goal against Australia. MB Media/Getty Images

The energy around Lumen Field was electric throughout the match, which wasn't surprising as the city had been buzzing for hours ahead of the 12 p.m. local kickoff. This soccer-crazed city has reveled in hosting the men's national team for the first time in 10 years, and "U-S-A" chants could be heard for blocks around even before the teams had arrived on site.

Once inside, the American-heavy 66,925 crowd was in a frenzy from the start, and when Folarin Balogun whizzed down the left side and sent in a perfect cross that Cameron Burgess turned into his own net, the atmosphere exploded.

The U.S. didn't play quite as freely and creatively as they did a week ago, but there was still plenty of flair.

Balogun, who scored twice in the opening 4-1 win over Paraguay, continued to push up top and Dest played with particular purpose. The American midfield had intensity, with Tyler Adams cleaning up behind Weston McKennie's dribbles and Malik Tillman again linking well. Chris Richards and Freeman were stout in defense.

It was a comprehensive performance from a team missing its most famous player and will give the U.S. team -- and its fans -- plenty of belief that a historic run is still in the offing, regardless of Pulisic's status.

That said, everyone on the U.S. side would much rather have him back. U.S. Soccer originally described his injury, which Pulisic first picked up two days before the Paraguay game and aggravated that evening, as a "knock." The plan -- or hope -- was for him to ramp up his activity all week leading up to Australia and be in the lineup here.

Instead, Pulisic never practiced with his teammates all week. On Friday morning, just hours before the match, he trained again but wasn't deemed fit; he was in street clothes when the game began.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino's decision to insert Ricardo Pepi -- instead of a more like-for-like sub like Brenden Aaronson -- was surprising. But the U.S. didn't miss a beat.

Pepi, making his first World Cup start, wasn't spectacular but was effective in helping the U.S. press. And in a game that was significantly more physical than the Paraguay match, the U.S. quality ultimately delivered the needed result.