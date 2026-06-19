Why Keito Nakamura could be Japan's ace in the pack in more ways than one

Will Japan go further than the Netherlands at the World Cup? (0:56)

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MONTERREY, Mexico -- When Japan produced a spirited showing last week to twice rally and force a last-gasp 2-2 draw with Netherlands in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener, it was Keito Nakamura who scored the first of their two equalizers.

In a parallel universe, he might not have been on the pitch.

Plenty has spoken about the injuries that have hit Japan ahead of the tournament. Star duo Takumi Minamino and Kaoru Mitoma were not even included in the squad, before captain Wataru Endo was an 11th-hour withdrawal -- robbing the Samurai Blue of three guaranteed starters who played pivotal roles throughout the Asian qualifiers for the World Cup.

Because of the reshuffle in personnel that Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu, Nakamura -- who started just four of ten games in the third round of the Asian qualifiers where the Samurai Blue booked their ticket to North America -- has been one of those who has now found himself playing a more influential role than he might have initially expected.

Already, this has made him a bit of a trump card for Moriyasu given opposing teams might not originally have made overly comprehensive plans to counter the specific threat he might pose.

Interestingly enough, Nakamura could even be more of an unknown quantity given he is the only member of the Japan squad playing second-tier football -- with Reims in France's Ligue 2, although he has already been linked with bigger moves following his opening display against the Dutch.

But perhaps the biggest reason why the 25-year-old is looming as the Samurai Blue's ace in the pack is simply due to the way he plays.

Even at first glance, there is already a hint of flamboyance with the hairband and the socks rolled down the ankle, the latter which -- at times -- beggars belief that he is actually wearing the mandatory shin guards.

In the modern game where having discipline in sticking to the coach's system can often make or break a player's career, Nakamura is a bit of a throwback to a bygone era with his insatiable appetite to take on his opponent at every opportunity.

Keito Nakamura was not a guaranteed starter for Japan heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup but is now looming as a pivotal figure after scoring against Netherlands in their Group F opener. Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The most minimal of movements from a defender going one way after a slight feint is enough for him to instantly burst into the opposite direction. He can go both inside and outside but playing on the left seems optimal for him -- where he often cuts onto his right foot and advances into the area before firing away a shot, just like he did against Netherlands.

And it seems that Moriyasu has given him the green light to express himself as long as he performs his necessary team-first duties.

That is perhaps the one area where Nakamura can still be exposed. Ever so offense-minded, Nakamura is hardly a natural wing-back yet that is the position he has been deployed in given Mitoma's absence.

Against the Dutch, there were several occasions where the defensive side to his game was exploited -- yet it is also on his teammates to provide him with sufficient cover, considering what he offers them when they are going forward.

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Nakamura could play an even more pivotal role for the Samurai Blue moving forward, after star playmaker Takefusa Kubo picked up an injury in their previous game. Rumor has it that Kubo will certainly be out for Saturday's meeting with Tunisia, while some reports have him ruled out for at least the remainder of the group stage.

Once again, Moriyasu will be forced to shuffle his pack.

Nakamura would be a standout candidate to move forward into one of the two No. 10 roles, although it is more likely that Ritsu Dōan gets the nod -- with Yukinari Sugawara then coming in to fill in at right wing-back.

Still, regardless of where he is fielded against the Tunisians, Nakamura is certainly one player who could fill Kubo's void in terms of creativity in the final third -- as well as potentially providing that one moment of magic to decide the game.

From probably not even being a first-choice to now increasing in influence with each passing day, Nakamura is certainly emerging as Japan's ace in the pack at this World Cup.