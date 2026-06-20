Brazil vs. Haiti LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Vinicius Jr. and co. look for first win

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Brazil take on Haiti in their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, seeking their first win of the edition. You can follow all the action live right here on ESPN.

Morocco have beaten Scotland in the early match of Group C to go top: can Brazil join them on 4 points?.

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After a slow start against Morocco, where Vinícius Júnior's solo goal was the only bright spark for the five-time World Champions, Carlo Ancelotti is under heaps of pressure already. With expectations from the Seleção always high, a draw in which they were thoroughly outplayed for most parts wasn't welcomed well by fans and the experienced Italian knows a big win here is a must. With Neymar Jr still ruled out of active action, it's down to the old Ancelotti favourite Vinícius again to seize the spotlight and take Brazil along.

There were reservations too about the starting XI Ancelotti put out last time, and it's reasonable to expect changes as he and Brazil chase that big win.

Standing in their way, though, are a team that showed plenty of promise even if they did lose their opener 1-0 to Scotland. Haiti are a team built in the old-school manner, playing a solid 4-4-2 with pace down the flanks and an affinity to stretching the play and sending in crosses from wide to their two centre-forwards on the day.

Against the attacking might of Brazil, Sébastien Migné may be expected to put up a more defensive XI, but don't be surprised if he sticks to his guns. His team's biggest strength (the wings) attack Brazil's biggest weakness (the fullbacks) and if Haiti could test that out early, it could make for one of the great upsets in World Cup history.

With so much on the line, this ought to be a right proper cracker.