VAR review: Why Alex Freeman's USMNT goal wasn't offside

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Video assistant referee (VAR) causes controversy every week, whether it be the Premier League, Champions League or FA Cup, but how are decisions made and are they correct?

This FIFA World Cup, we take a look at the major incidents to examine and explain the process in terms of the VAR protocol and the Laws of the Game.

Andy Davies (@andydaviesref) is a former Select Group referee, with over 12 seasons on the elite list, working across the Premier League and Championship. With extensive experience at the elite level, he has operated within the VAR space in the Premier League and offers a unique insight into the processes, rationale and protocols that are delivered on a Premier League matchday.

Referee: Felix Zwayer (Germany)

VAR: Bastian Dankert (Germany)

Time: 43 minutes

Incident: Alex Freeman goal awarded after VAR review amid on-field offside decsion

ALEX FREEMAN MAKES IT 2-0 AMERICA! 🇺🇸



The goal is confirmed for the @USMNT after a VAR check! pic.twitter.com/jTGJxaXk52 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 19, 2026

What happened: USMNT's Sergiño Dest took a shot from the edge of the box, but his attempt was blocked and flew straight up into the air. When it came down, Freeman and Folarin Balogun were already racing to the ball, with Freeman getting their first and nodding it home. However, the linesman signalled for an offside.

It went to a VAR review, with replays showing Freeman was onside when Dest took his shot, and the referee allowed the goal to stand.

Verdict: This was the correct intervention VAR to change the on-field decision. It was not a particularly difficult decision in real-time, and I was surprised that the flag went up in the first instance.

As for Balogun, it seemed the Australia bench believed that the striker impeded goalkeeper Patrick Beach, but that simply wasn't the case here.

There are two key ways an attacker would be considered to have impacted the GK:

They impact the line of vision, or are in a position where they impact the goalkeeper's ability to judge if the player, who is in an offside position, will become active and play the ball. They ⁠physically impact or disrupt the goalkeeper's ability to do his job.

Balogun did neither in this situation, so there are no grounds to rule out the goal based on the striker's impact.