Alex Freeman goal for U.S. 'full-circle family moment' with dad

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SEATTLE -- United States defender Alex Freeman celebrated a "full-circle family moment" on Friday, scoring a goal in the Americans' 2-0 win over Australia on the same field -- kind of -- where his father, Antonio Freeman Jr., once had a banner day for the Green Bay Packers.

The goal came in the 43rd minute, as Freeman was quickest to react when Sergiño Dest's shot was deflected high in the air, allowing him to head the ball into the net for this third international goal. The goal was first disallowed for offside, but a VAR check ruled that Freeman's goal should stand, and he was quickly surrounded by celebrating teammates.

In the big picture, the performance from Alex Freeman eclipsed the day his father had on Sept. 29, 1996, when his dad caught seven passes for 108 yards and two TDs in a 31-10 Packers win over Seattle at the Kingdome.

Alex Freeman's goal -- which helped seal a second World Cup win in a row for the U.S. and a spot in the round of 32 -- was scored at Lumen Field, the stadium that opened in 2002 on the exact same site as the Kingdome, which was demolished in 2000.

"For me, it just shows how great the family tree is," Alex Freeman said after the game. "He can be great, but I can be great in my own way as well. I think that just shows how amazing it is to have a dad who's successful and that can mentor me to be able to be ready for moments like these."

The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but VAR overturned the call on the field and credited Alex with the goal -- his first World Cup goal in his first World Cup -- leading to jubilant celebrations with his teammates on and off the pitch.

"At first, [the goal] was disallowed, so I was anxious when it went to VAR, but I'm happy I was able to contribute to the win," Alex told Fox Sports. "When it was confirmed, I saw all my teammates running and I thought, 'I've got to run away, they're going to tackle me!'

"It was so emotional for me because I think you dream of this moment and for it to finally happen with such a support system to help you celebrate it makes so much more special."

It was U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino who gave Freeman his international debut last year at the Gold Cup, after Freeman had excelled at club level with Orlando City in MLS. After the game, Pochettino could only marvel at Freeman's progress, which earlier this year saw him earn a lucrative transfer to LaLiga side Villarreal.

"The player is doing a fantastic job," Pochettino said about Freeman. "The evolution is massive. He's so [a] humble guy, he has an amazing profile. He want to learn. He always listen. It's a, it's a player that you know that you really enjoy being with him.

"He's an amazing player for me [and] have potential to be one of the best players in his position on the world."