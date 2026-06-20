FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Endrick-Rayan first since Pele-Altafini, USA's first since 1930, Brazil's 241 overtakes Germany

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The FIFA World Cup witnessed the first of 48 nations bow out of the tournament, when Brazil's 3-0 win over Haiti saw the latter eliminated with one group stage game left to play.

Earlier, the United States joined fellow co-hosts Mexico and South Korea in the knockout stages with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Australia.

Morocco eked out a narrow 1-0 win over Scotland to join Brazil atop Group C, via an early Ismael Saibari goal.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on June 19:

United States 2 - 0 Australia

4

The United States have advanced to the knockout stage in each of their last 4 World Cup appearances; and hope to win their group for the third time in World Cup history (1930, 2010).

1

The United States won consecutive World Cup games for the first time since 1930.

6

The USA's six goals are tied for the nation's most in a single World Cup group stage and one shy of their most at a single World Cup (7 in 1930 and 2002).

21y 314d

Alex Freeman (son of former NFL WR Antonio Freeman), aged 21 years, 314 days old, became the youngest USMNT scorer since Julian Green in 2014 at the World Cup (19y-25d).

Alex Freeman celebrates after scoring his first World Cup goal in the U.S. win over Australia in Seattle on Friday. Getty Images

7

Cameron Burgess' own goal was the seventh own goal this World Cup, already the second most in tournament history after 12 in 2018.

17

United States' two goals made it 17 goals by Concacaf nations this World Cup; already the most at a single World Cup.

3/3

Argentine head coach Mauricio Pochettino is the third foreign head coach to lead the USMNT at the FIFA World Cup in the USMNT modern era (post 1950). The other two were Bora Milutinovic (SRB) in 1994 and Jürgen Klinsmann (GER) in 1994. The U.S. reached the KO Stage at the World Cup all three times in that span with a foreign coach.

2

With the U.S. winning, both World Cups with multiple hosts nations (Korea/Japan 2002) had all its home nations unbeaten through two WC games. (KOR/JPN went 2-2-0 combined in 2002).

35y 250d

At 35 years, 250 days old, Matthew Leckie became the second oldest player, and oldest outfield player, to start a FIFA World Cup match for Australia (Mark Schwarzer - 37 years, 260 days in 2010).

Scotland 0 - 1 Morocco

Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

601

Morocco completed 601 passes vs Scotland, the most by an African team in a FIFA World Cup match since 1966.

71

Ismael Saibari scored 71 seconds into the game, which was the second-earliest goal by an African player in World Cup history behind Ghana's Asamoah Gyan against the Czech Republic in 2006 (1:08). This was also Morocco's earliest game-winning goal in a World Cup match that ended 1-0.

2

Saibari became the second African player to score in his first two appearances at the FIFA World Cup, after Egypt's Mohamed Salah.

2/2

Morocco have won both matches they have played against Scotland in the World Cup (3-0 in the 1998 Group Stage).

6

Morocco are on a six-game unbeaten streak in World Cup group stage games (3-3-0 W-D-L), breaking a tie for the longest such streak by a CAF nation (were Cameroon - 5 in 1982-1990, Senegal- 5 in 2002-18)

0

Scotland failed record a shot on target in a FIFA World Cup game for the second time and first since 1986 vs Denmark.

Brazil 3 - 0 Haiti

Brazil's Matheus Cunha celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Petr David Josek

241

Brazil overtook Germany (239) as the all-time top-scorers in the FIFA World Cup with their 241st goal coming against Haiti.

2

With Rayan and Endrick featuring against Haiti, Brazil have fielded two players under the age of 20 in the same FIFA World Cup match for only the second time in their history (Wales in 1958 when Pelé and Altafini both played).

2

Brazil attempted 2 shots in the second half. Since 1966, that is Brazil's fewest in a half in a FIFA World Cup match (second half vs Colombia in 2014 and first half vs Germany in 2014).

2

Matheus Cunha became the first Brazilian man with a first-half brace in FIFA World Cup since Neymar in 2014 vs Cameroon. The Manchester United forward scored more goals this game (2) than he had in his previous 24 matches for Brazil (1) in all competitions.

12

Vinícius Júnior became the twelfth Brazilian man to score in each of the first two matches of a World Cup.

6

Rayan became the sixth youngest player to represent Brazil at a FIFA World Cup (19 years, 320 days old). Endrick is the seventh-youngest.

10

Brazil are unbeaten in FIFA World Cup vs Concacaf teams (9-1-0, W-D-L)

2/2

Haiti have been eliminated in the group stage in both WC participations (also in 1974). -

5/5

Haiti have a 0-0-5 (W-D-L) record in World Cups, and have become the fourth nation to lose their first five WC games after Mexico (9), El Salvador (6) and Canada (6)

78

Brazil (6th) and Haiti (83rd) were separated by 78 places in the FIFA Rankings - the largest gap between opponents in the group stage this year.

(Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.)