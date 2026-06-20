Scotland's World Cup dreams on the ropes as Morocco prove they're the real deal

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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The first couple of seconds went well for Scotland, at least.

Morocco took their kickoff, and immediately squandered possession, knocking it long to Scotland's right back Nathan Patterson. Goalkeeper Angus Gunn then cleared long, straight out for a throw-in, and from there, well ... it unraveled.

By the 70th second, Morocco had the lead. For the rest of the first half, we saw why Morocco are regarded as genuine World Cup contenders as they dominated. Scotland rallied in the second half but just couldn't break down resolute Morocco as they came away from Foxborough with the 1-0 win.

The defeat means Scotland's hopes of a first-ever spot in the men's World Cup knockouts remain in jeopardy. They still, ideally, need a point off Brazil on June 24 to all-but guarantee progression.

The thousands of the travelling Tartan Army weren't silenced, but this defeat was a reminder amid the joy they've brought of the brutality of World Cups. Morocco, simply put, were the far better team, restricting Scotland to not one single effort on target.

Scotland and their wonderful Tartan Army headed to Foxborough in hope. In their ninth World Cup, they so wanted this to be the first time in the country's history their men's team made it out of their World Cup group.

Their opening round win over Haiti was essential -- both to alleviate some of the emotional load on these player's shoulders, but also to at least get those points chalked up in a brutally difficult group which also includes Brazil. But the stone-cold reality of that win was that Scotland weren't at their best. They struggled on the ball and they couldn't get Scott McTominay into the match but still, at least they won.

All week the Tartan Army has charmed Boston, to the extent Boston and Glasgow have started the process of becoming sister cities. The pubs have prospered, the fans have loved this part of America and even done what seemed impossible: brought joy to Fenway Park this season.

But experiences apart, this was about today, and Scotland showing what they're made of and ending the long wait of prolonging their World Cup campaign.

play 1:47 Scotland's Tartan Army crash live reporting in Boston

What Scotland showed was how difficult it is to plan for Morocco. Scotland made three changes from the side that defeated Haiti 1-0: they loaded the defence and midfield, putting both Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney on the left with the aim of nullifying the threat posed by Brahim Díaz and Achraf Hakimi.

Well, Morocco still attacked predominantly down that side, but when they shift it to the other flank, they're handy there, too.

With Aaron Hickey a late injury, Patterson was singled out early on for some Moroccan pace and flair, and Grant Hanley was having a tough old time figuring out when to step into mark the outstanding Saibari and when to drop a little deeper.

For Morocco's winner with the clock just ticking past the one minute mark, he was completely caught out from a long ball over from Diaz, which put through Saibari and allowed him time to take a touch and then hammer it past Gunn. It was a ruthless finish, showing why Bayern Munich are spending €55m on him.

Morocco should have at least doubled their lead. For the first 40 minutes, they were comfortable. The absurdly talented 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi sat in front of Morocco's defensive line and picked and pulled the match in whatever way he fancied. All the while their wonderful attacking talents scampered around the wings, causing havoc and creating chances.

Bilal El Khannouss and Neil El Aynaoui both had decent opportunities to double the lead but ballooned their efforts over when they had time and space to do far better. Scotland looked stunned. One message came through from a diehard Scotland fan in the stands, which read: "This is murder."

The second half Scotland played far better. Morocco's rhythm was a little more disjointed. But Scotland just couldn't find enough to trouble Morocco's goal.

They got themselves into decent positions, but were either forced wide, or rushed into half attempts on goal. John McGinn had a volley just before half time at the far post off a Robertson cross, while McTominay got himself far more into the game in the second half, finding a touch more space on the edge of the box, but just couldn't turn the tide enough to find the equaliser.

But for that first half, Morocco were irresistible. It's the speed at which they can hurt you which is so exceptional. Their players change position in the blink of an eye and must be a nightmare to play against.

Bouaddi is omnipresent, while there always seem to be at least three Saibaris playing such is his elusive movement. Hakimi is the world's best right-back, but when they attack down the left, they're ruthless there too. The second half drop off is testament to Scotland's perseverance but also echoes the first match against Brazil where Morocco were irresistible for the first 45 minutes, but failed to find the same heights come the second half.

But on the first half's evidence, it's unfair to class Morocco as "dark horses" for the World Cup -- they're so much more than that.

For Scotland, a 1-0 defeat isn't the worst result in the world. If they progress through as one of the best third-place teams, then goal difference is king. At the moment, it's reset to zero. Lose by a goal to Brazil and that may still be enough to see them through.

But that's never been the Clarke and Scotland way. The players talked about the opportunity on offer to them this week. But it frequently was countered by reminding themselves and the world how good Morocco are.

Well the expectation and nerves will multiply this week. Desperation will do that. Scotland will continue to paint Boston tartan tonight, and then travel to Miami for more of the same. But any parties will be tinged with the reminder that they remain in a horribly familiar state of World Cup jeopardy.