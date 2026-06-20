U.S. coach Pochettino pleased with 'fantastic' Pepi, Balogun pairing

SEATTLE -- United States manager Mauricio Pochettino praised his side's tactical flexibility in defeating Australia 2-0 at Lumen Field on Friday, saying they were "fantastic" in clinching a spot in the knockout rounds of the World Cup.
Pochettino was forced to sit star attacker Christian Pulisic due to a calf injury, but instead of bringing in a more like-for-like player such as Giovanni Reyna or Alejandro Zendejas, he opted to play with two strikers, inserting Ricardo Pepi into the lineup alongside Folarin Balogun.
While Pepi didn't get on the scoresheet, the way he and Balogun pressed Australia's center-backs was key to a dominant first half in which the U.S. owned the ball and scored twice, once on an own goal by Cameron Burgess and a second by Alex Freeman.
In particular, Pochettino said that the pressing of his two forwards prevented the Australia defenders from playing accurate long passes to the Socceroo forwards.
"What I saw [was] a team that really believe in what it is doing with different plans and with different approach," Pochettino said.
He added: "I think that capacity to adapt to the different demands of the game, and also our demand, like a coaching staff planning, different approach on the games. I think only I can say good and fantastic things about my players.
"They were fantastic."
For Pepi, it was a long wait to get to a World Cup, as he was one of the last players to be cut from the 2022 team that went to Qatar. Pepi has also dealt with injuries this year, including a broken arm that threatened to sidetrack his World Cup quest.
But Pochettino said he's seen significant improvement from the player in recent months.
"Now working with us, I think he's getting better and better every day," Pochettino said about Pepi. "You see, he can play with another striker, he can play alone. He has an unbelievable capacity to create chances and score goals. Yes. Today, him and Flo, they made an unbelievable show for the team. We are so happy with both."
With the midfield trio of Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Malik Tillman creating havoc as well, the U.S. front six did "a very good job and make it easy to our defensive line," said Pochettino.
It was Balogun's pace that created the first goal, as he left Alessandro Circati in his wake down the left wing, and his centering feed was knocked into the net by Burgess.
Just before halftime, the U.S. struck again.
A free kick was played to Sergiño Dest at the top of the box, his goal-bound shot was deflected high in the air, and Freeman was first to react, beating goalkeeper Patrick Beach to the ball to head into the net. At first the goal was disallowed for offside, but a VAR review allowed the goal to stand, much to the frustration of the Australia players.
As for Freeman, Pochettino could only marvel at a player who only was called up to the national team for the first time last year.
"The evolution is massive," said Pochettino about Freeman. "He's so humble a guy; he has an amazing profile. He wants to learn. He always listen. It's a player that you know that you really enjoy being with him."
Pochettino also lauded the fan support in Seattle, which started with a loud rendition of the national anthem, and ended with fans belting out Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer."
"I think that this make us to feel very proud because I think to connect with the people is what we wanted, and then if we want to achieve good things, we need the support of our fans," Pochettino said. "And for sure, our fans here in Seattle, and also in the rest of the of the country, they are all supporting us, and we feel that support and that is amazing for the team."
The U.S. finishes group play on Thursday against Türkiye, but can seal first place in Group D if Türkiye fails to beat Paraguay later on Friday.