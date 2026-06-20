De Jong a fitness doubt for Netherlands clash with Sweden

Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Frenkie de Jong is a fitness doubt for the Netherlands' Group F showdown with Sweden on Saturday, Durch coach Ronald Koeman said.

The Dutch were already without Quinten Timber for the game in Houston after the defender suffered concussion during training following an accidental clash with teammate Teun Koopmeiners.

- World Cup clinching scenarios for every group

And speaking at the pre-match news conference on Friday, Koeman said: "There was a collision which caused light concussion experienced by Quinten so he will not play this match. After this match, he might be ready.

"But Frenkie also has minor complaints about his physical condition. He also did practice with other players. But let's see how he will be tomorrow. It is not clear. It is a question mark. I'm not sure, I don't know. It is below his belly, his injury."

Frenkie de Jong is a fitness doubt for the Netherlands' clash with Sweden. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Netherlands need a win the get their Group F campaign back on track after drawing 2-2 in their opener against Japan.

And Koeman revealed a conversation he had with De Jong about where he can improve if able to take part against Sweden, who thrashed Tunisia 5-1 to move top of the group.

"I spoke to Frenkie after the game and I think he is doing a lot things right," Koeman said.

"Tactically he is a very clever player. I've also discussed with Frenkie that when we are in the offence, he needs to get out there.

"Sometimes he stays too low on the pitch and sometimes he could perform an action forward because then he is really fast. That's the part where I think for himself and the team he has room for improvement. However, it would be going way too far to say 'leave him out.'"