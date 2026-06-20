Morocco 'behind' captain Achraf Hakimi amid rape case

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi said the team are "behind" captain Achraf Hakimi and that the player is "very relaxed" after a French appeals court confirmed Friday that he will stand trial in a rape case.

Hakimi captained Morocco in their 1-0 World Cup win over Scotland in Foxborough on Friday on the day the announcement came from the France appeals court.

The defender had appealed a February decision by an investigative judge. That ruling followed recommendations from public prosecutors that Hakimi should face trial. The decision was released just hours before Morocco played Scotland. Hakimi denies any wrongdoing.

When asked about whether he was concerned he'd have to manage Hakimi, Ouahbi said: "Did you see the game? I suppose you did. Hakimi was extraordinary so we're very relaxed, he's very relaxed and I believe he played really well."

Hakimi was booed whenever he touched the ball by some fans in the stadium.

"He did a good job, why talk about management?" Ouahbi added. "He woke up in the morning, ate like everybody, he was focused, he played with everybody, he wanted to play strongly and that's what he did.

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi at full time during a 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C match between Scotland and Morocco at the Boston Stadium, on June 19, 2026, in Foxborough, United States Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

"We don't have to say anything -- we're behind him, he's very relaxed and hopefully he's going to show he's the best wingback in the world. I believe this is important for me, the players and the 44 million Moroccans who are following us."

Hakimi faced preliminary charges of rape in March 2023 after a 24-year-old woman said she was raped by Hakimi at his home in a Paris suburb.

The Versailles appeals court said in a media statement that it ordered that Hakimi be formally charged with rape. The court said that the investigations conducted during the inquiry and the judicial investigation led the investigating chamber to conclude that there is sufficient evidence against the player to stand trial.

Rachel-Flore Pardo, the lawyer representing the plaintiff, said that after more than three years of legal proceedings, "and after being defamed and dragged through the mud by Achraf Hakimi's defense," the court's decision "brings my client a sense of relief and hope."

Hakimi said in a message posted on X on Friday that his case would have been dismissed if he had not been famous, and that he sometimes feels he has become "an easy target."

He added that the case has been detrimental not only to him, but also to his family, "and above all, to the truth."

A date for the trial has yet to be announced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report