Jan Paul Van Hecke says €60M Tottenham move 'won't change me'

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HOUSTON -- Jan Paul van Hecke said his €60 million price tag will not change him as a person after completing his move to Tottenham Hotspur.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that Spurs had agreed a fee which represents a huge increase on the £1.8 million Brighton paid NAC Breda in 2020.

Sources have told ESPN there is also a sell-on fee included should Van Hecke leave Tottenham for more than €60 million in the future.

Asked at Netherlands' prematch news conference ahead of Saturday's World Cup clash with Sweden at NRG Stadium how much he would pay for himself, Van Hecke said: "It is always tricky to say certain things 'what would I give for myself.'

"I'd give what the club is willing to give. I'm just happy that this is possible. I could say it doesn't do anything to me, but of course I am proud of it because it is fantastic, but it won't change me as a person."

Van Hecke also thanked his national team coach Ronald Koeman for allowing him to complete his move during the tournament.

"There have been a lot of calls and of course I have not been involved the whole time on this topic," he said. "It was important for me and the head coach gave me the time to focus on this transfer. I am grateful for this because this is a great step forwards in my professional career. I am pleased to play for my old club. It boosts my confidence as well.

"But now I will play for one of the most important clubs in the UK. It is important for my future. But now I'm focused on the World Cup here."

Netherlands drew with Japan in their opener after conceding a late goal, and will now face a Sweden team fresh off an impressive 5-1 win over Tunisia to begin Group F play.