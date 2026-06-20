Raphinha exits Brazil win over Haiti early with apparent injury

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Barcelona forward Raphinha was substituted in the first half of Brazil's win over Haiti on Monday in Philadelphia, with an apparent injury.

The winger received attention from Brazil's medical on the field before exiting the match. He looked visibly upset and was seen getting words of encouragement from teammate Gabriel Magalhães.

AFC Bournemouth teenager Rayan came on in place of Raphinha as Brazil went on to win the game 3-0 and take top spot in the group after drawing their first match against Morocco.

Brazil is also dealing with an ongoing injury issue to Neymar, who was not included in the matchday squad for the second straight game as he continues to rehabilitate a knock to his right calf.