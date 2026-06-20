Ancelotti: Neymar 'will be available' for Brazil's group finale vs. Scotland

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Neymar is expected to return from a right calf injury and play for Brazil in its final World Cup group match, coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday night.

Neymar missed Brazil's first two games of the tournament, including Friday's 3-0 win over Haiti.

Ancelotti said Neymar "will be available" for Brazil when it closes Group C play against Scotland on Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Florida.

"Neymar will train individually tomorrow [Saturday]. On Monday he will be with the team and he will be ready for the game against Scotland."

Neymar is Brazil's career scoring leader with 79 goals in 129 international appearances.

The 34-year-old midfielder has yet to practice in full sessions with the team since reporting to Brazil's squad while nursing the calf injury.

Neymar was back on the training field Tuesday for the first time since reporting to Brazil's World Cup camp on May 27. Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Vinícius Júnior, who earned his second consecutive World Cup Man of the Match award for Brazil on Friday, praised the importance of Neymar and didn't hide his excitement about playing alongside his idol in another World Cup.

"Neymar is a very important player for us. We hope he can play in the next match," the Real Madrid star said.

"We are happy with his progress. Having him with the group is very important for all of us. He is my idol and has always given me a lot of support. I hope he comes back for the next game and helps us throughout the World Cup."

Looking to play in his fourth World Cup, Neymar underwent tests on his calf last Monday to assess the progress of the injury he sustained while playing for Brazilian club Santos on May 17.

There was widespread debate in Brazil over whether Neymar, whose first World Cup was on home soil in 2014, should have been called up for the tournament. He has struggled since returning from tearing the ACL in his left knee in October 2023 in a World Cup qualifier.

Neymar has four goals and two assists in eight matches for Santos this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.