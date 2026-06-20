France vs. Iraq at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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France will hope to qualify for the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup on Monday evening, when they face Iraq in Philadelphia.

Didier Deschamps' side began their tournament last week with a 3-1 win against Senegal in what was a proverbial game of two halves. France were poor in a goalless first half, but played some irresistible football in the second, as they scored three excellent goals, led brilliantly by their skipper.

Iraq lost 4-1 to Norway in their opening game, and a loss in this one will leave them with a mountain to climb in their last game against Senegal, if they are to continue to entertain hopes of qualification.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC One in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Monday June 22, 4 p.m.

UK BST: Monday June 22, 10 p.m.

India IST: Tuesday June 23, 2:30 a.m..

Australia AEST: Tuesday June 23, 7 a.m.

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, USA

Referee: Drew Fischer (Canada)

Predicted Lineups

France

Mike Maignan

Jules Koundé | Dayot Upamecano | William Saliba | Theo Hernández

Aurélien Tchouaméni | Adrien Rabiot

Michael Olise | Ousmane Dembélé | Désiré Doué

Kylian Mbappé

Iraq

Jalal Hassan

Hussein Ali | Zaid Tahseen | Akam Hashim | Merchas Doski

Ibrahim Bayesh | Zaid Ismael | Amir Al-Ammari | Ali Jasim

Aymen Hussein | Ali Al-Hamadi

Talking Points

Senegal second half sets French template

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images

At times in that second half, France were unplayable. The speed of their running, the directness of their play, the quality of the passing were all from the top-most tier. Kylian Mbappe was a passenger in the first half, but he sprung to life in the second, and that seemed to have woken up the likes of Michael Olise and Desire Doue as well.

Now that France have shown that this is what their best football looks like it, they cannot revert to the slow, ponderous approach they took in the first half against Senegal, one in which they were fairly lucky to not be behind.

Given how many gamechangers France have off the bench -- the likes of Rayan Cherki, Bradley Barcola and Marcus Thuram -- they can afford to go full-tilt right from the off. Conservation of energy should really not come into play within games, when you can bring on that kind of quality.

Mbappe is just two goals off the all-time World Cup goal-scoring record, which Lionel Messi equaled in Argentina's opening game, to move joint top alongside Miroslav Klose. That record is firmly in Mbappe's sights now too.

How do Iraq kindle hope?

Torbjorn Heggem of Norway is challenged by Ali Alhamadi #9 of Iraq during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match between Iraq and Norway at Boston Stadium on June 16, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

Iraq were outdone by speed and power in the Norwegian attack in their opening game, which they lost 4-1. They'll face that in this game as well, but they'll also have to contend with the versatility and precision that France can play with, at their best.

Graham Arnold's task is cut out. Of course, Aymen Hussein scoring their first goal of the tournament in that game against Norway was a plus, but there wasn't much else for Iraq to take away from that tournament.

If they are to take something from the template that Senegal had set in that first half, the one way to cause France troubles is by having quick runners in behind, and also running at their midfield and defence. Iraq cannot afford to be passive and deep in a low block. That will just make them sitting ducks for the French attack.