World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, latest news as Scotland suffer narrow loss - June 20

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It's day 10 at the World Cup, and after Scotland suffered a controversial defeat to Morocco, you can follow all the latest news from another busy day at the tournament right here, with ESPN.

Steve Clarke's side were unable to overturn a second-minute goal from Ismael Saibari and fell to a 1-0 defeat to Morocco, a result that leaves their chances of qualification to the knockout stages still in their own hands in their final group game against Brazil.

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Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti's side responded well to their limp draw with Morocco in the first game by comfortably beating Haiti 3-0.

Matheus Cunha's brace and Vinícius Júnior's third meant Brazil had the game won by halftime, and saw Haiti become the first team to be eliminated from this year's World Cup.

In Group D, Miguel Almirón became the first player to be sent off for covering his mouth while talking to an opposition player.

Mert Müldür was the player in question, as the two exchanged words following a foul in first-half stoppage time.

Despite the red card, Paraguay held on to beat Türkiye 1-0 and knock Vincenzo Montella's side -- who have not yet scored a goal from 62 attempts -- out of the World Cup.

The result also saw the United States win Group D after they had already beaten Australia 2-0 in Friday's first game, courtesy of an own goal from Cameron Burgess and a header from Alex Freeman.

More big-hitters are back in action on Saturday as the Netherlands, Germany and Japan all play their second games at the tournament.

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