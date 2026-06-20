Transfer rumors, news: Man City ahead of Man Utd in Anderson race

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England and Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is looking more likely to join Manchester City than Manchester United this summer, while Atlético Madrid are lining up big moves for Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-In and Bayer Leverkusen's Alejandro Grimaldo. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Elliot Anderson got an assist and played all 90 minutes of England's 4-2 win over Croatia in their World Cup opener. Luciano Bisbal/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

- Manchester City are "advancing" in negotiations with Nottingham Forest to sign midfielder Elliot Anderson, according to Florian Plettenberg. The England international is in the U.S. playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but that hasn't stopped the two Premier League clubs from making progress over a proposed deal. Sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson that City have made an offer worth a total of more than £120 million. Manchester United, meanwhile, are yet to make a comparable offer for Anderson to date, meaning City are firm favourites to get a deal for the 23-year-old over the line.

- Atlético Madrid are closing in on a full agreement with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-In over personal terms, Fabrizio Romano reports. The South Korea international is a priority target for Atlético this summer. Talks are well underway between the Spanish giants and Lee, who has struggled for regular game time in Paris since joining the club in 2023 from Mallorca. He is under contract at PSG until June 2028. Meanwhile, Matteo Moretto reports that here is a verbal agreement in place between Atlético and Alejandro Grimaldo, with his proposed transfer from Bayer Leverkusen now inching closer.

- Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton after encountering difficulties in their pursuits of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, according to TEAMtalk. The England international has emerged as an alternative midfield target for Spurs, who are keen to strengthen the centre of the pitch this summer. Wharton enjoyed another impressive campaign for Palace and is highly regarded by several Premier League clubs, meaning Spurs would likely need to pay a significant fee to secure his signature. However, the fact he missed out on a place in Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad means he would be able to complete a full preseason with Spurs if he does move.

- Brighton & Hove Albion are pushing to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Luka Vuskovic and have submitted a new bid worth £42 million plus £3 million in add-ons, according to Sky Sports. The 19-year-old centre-back is reported to be keen on the move as he looks for more regular first-team football. Brighton and Spurs remain in negotiations over the deal, with the Seagulls hopeful of reaching an agreement for one of Europe's most highly rated young defenders. Vuskovic would likely join Brighton as Jan Paul van Hecke's direct replacement, who moved in the opposite direction earlier this week.

- Leeds United are exploring a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt, the Yorkshire Evening Post reports. The 30-year-old, who is set to become a free agent next month, has yet to commit his long-term future to another club. Leeds are reportedly prioritising recruiting a quality midfielder this summer, with Southampton's Shea Charles also on their shortlist.

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OTHER RUMORS

- Real Madrid's Fran García is on Real Betis' left-back shortlist, but as things stand, nothing has formally been agreed between the two clubs. (Matteo Moretto)

- Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are poised to hijack Ipswich Town's pursuit of Levante star Karl Etta Eyong. The powerful forward has a €30 million asking price and has already prioritised a move to England. (TEAMtalk)

- Leeds United retain an interest in soon-to-be free agent Harry Wilson. Everton and Aston Villa have also made approaches to the Fulham midfielder. (Daily Mail)

- West Ham United have added Neom midfielder Amadou Koné to their list of summer transfer targets. (Daily Mail)

- Ipswich Town are in advanced negotiations to appoint Strasbourg boss Gary O'Neil as their new head coach. (Sky Sports)

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to rival Venezia for Che Adams' signature this summer, who is likely to leave Torino. (Tuttomercato)

- Ajax have stepped up their pursuit of Monaco full-back Caio Henrique in recent days, with a transfer fee for the player now fully agreed. (Footmercato)

- Fulham have had a £17 million bid for Nigerian defender Chibuike Nwaiwu rejected by Turkish club Trabzonspor. (Fotomac)

- Celtic are prepared to consider offers for sought-after midfielder Arne Engels this summer, despite turning down several big-money approaches for the player in January. (Football Insider)