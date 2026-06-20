John McGinn urges Scotland to show true colours in crunch Brazil showdown

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John McGinn has said that he believes Scotland need to show more of their "personality" in their crucial World Cup clash with Brazil in Miami on Wednesday.

A 1-0 defeat by Morocco in their second Group C fixture at Boston Stadium Friday night, thanks to an Ismael Saibari goal after 70 seconds, means Steve Clarke's side remain on three points.

A point in their final fixture against the Brazilians would all but guarantee qualification to the knockout stages for the first time.

Aston Villa captain McGinn, speaking before Brazil beat Haiti 3-0 to join Morocco on four points, said: "We have come a long way as a country and as a group.

John McGinn scored in Scotland's opening fixture but failed to replicate the success against Morocco. Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

"They [Morocco] are filled with elite players, but we've got some elite players in there as well, so we need to start showing more of our personality, but we've got to be proud of how we reacted.

"We could have folded, but in the second half we showed a lot more character and intent and we could have easily on another day drawn that game or even won.

"We know what we need to do and we're excited for it.

"It will be different conditions, but conditions we've prepared for. Looking forward to the game, a big occasion for us.

"Brazil are a famous football nation, filled with players playing at a high level, so we'll have to be at our best to get something from the game, but we're excited by the challenge."

McGinn felt Scotland could have been awarded two penalties after the break when the momentum swung towards Clarke's side.

The spot-kick claims came when Neil El Aynaoui tangled with McGinn inside the area and then when the Roma man felled Scott McTominay in the latter stages.

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McGinn said: "I remember at the time and I have seen it back again.

"When the defender's running at that speed, it doesn't matter what player, if you get the ball past them and are taken out then it is a penalty kick.

"But we don't make the decisions, the referee makes the decisions and he decided that it wasn't a penalty.

"I haven't seen Scotty's back, but I'm led to believe that's a big shout for a penalty as well, but we need to take it on the chin.

"Like I said, we don't make the decisions, but I certainly think the big, big moments haven't gone our way.

"Second half, I think we showed a lot more intent, a lot more bravery to go and hurt them.

"But when you're not creating clear chances in open play, you need certain breaks to go for you against the top teams.

"We could have crumbled after the goal, we didn't.

"Did we play amazing? No, but they are a top side and they'll limit you to very little at all, so when you get those opportunities and they make mistakes -- fouling someone in the box is a mistake -- and they've not been punished for it, it's just football and you take the hit, keep your chin up and be ready for Wednesday."