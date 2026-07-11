Man City beat Arsenal to signing of Leicester teenager Jeremy Monga

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Manchester City have completed the signing of winger Jeremy Monga from Leicester City.

The teenager broke into Leicester's first team last season and made 27 appearances for the Foxes in the Championship, scoring once and providing two assists.

Leicester were relegated to League One last season and need to sell players to conform with English Football League financial regulations.

Monga, 16, had previously been linked heavily with a move to Arsenal. The north London club's opening bid was rejected, sources told ESPN in June.

Jeremy Monga joins Manchester City as their fourth signing of the summer. Stephen White - CameraSport via Getty Images

The teenager instead joins City as their fourth signing of the summer, following French forward Mathys Detourbet, Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles, and England midfielder Elliot Anderson, who has become the most expensive British player ever at £116 million ($154m).

They join under new manager Enzo Maresca, who replaced Pep Guardiola this summer.

Monga told City's website: "When I became aware that Manchester City were interested, I knew instantly this was the right choice for me.

"For any young footballer, to become part of this amazing club is a dream come true."