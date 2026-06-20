Harry Maguire hands out stickers, meets fans in New York despite World Cup snub

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has joined in with the World Cup spirit -- despite being left out of England manager Thomas Tuchel's squad -- by attending fan events and giving out sticker albums to adoring fans in New York City.

Maguire had previously admitted he was "shocked and gutted" to have been overlooked by the England boss but remained positive and headed stateside to support the team, engage with fans and join Gary Lineker on his podcast 'The Rest is Football.'

The 33-year-old was spotted dishing out Panini stickers at the Rockerfeller Centre before heading to a United themed fan-bar near Times Square for a meet and greet and Q&A session.

Harry Maguire was left out of Thomas Tuchel's squad. Photo by David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images

In an Instagram story, Maguire posed with fans and said: "Always good to see the fans around the world."

The centre-back enjoyed a consistent season with United as a heavily-relied upon starter, often being rewarded for his fine form under new manager Michael Carrick. He scored one goal and picked up two assists last season.

Maguire, who has 66 England caps, revealed on Lineker's podcast that he had an "awkward" video call with Thomas Tuchel in which he found out he would not be part of his 26-man World Cup squad.

- Harry Maguire reveals 'awkward' Thomas Tuchel call explaining England World Cup snub

- England at the 2026 World Cup: Schedule, results, how to watch, news, analysis, injuries, more

England, who are without other star names such as Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold, won their opening match against Croatia 4-2 in Dallas.

Tuchel's side next face Ghana in Massachusetts on Tuesday.