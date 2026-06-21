England vs. Ghana at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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England will look to make it to the knockout stages of the World Cup with a victory over Ghana in their Group L match in Boston on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel's side played an eventful opener against Croatia, winning their match 4-2 after impressing in the second half with Harry Kane bagging a brace while Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford scoring a goal each.

Meanwhile, Ghana laboured for most of the game against Panama until Caleb Yirenkyi scored in the stoppage time to clinch all three points for his team. They will aim for a much improved performance against a tough England side who will start the game as favourites.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC One in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 23

UK BST: 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 23

India IST: 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24

Australia AEST: 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 24

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States

Referee: Said Martinez (Honduras)

Team News

England - Predicted XI

Jordan Pickford

Reece James | Ezri Konsa | John Stones | Nico O'Reilly

Declan Rice | Elliot Anderson

Noni Madueke | Jude Bellingham | Anthony Gordon

Harry Kane

Ghana - Predicted XI:

Benjamin Asare

Gideon Mensah | Jerome Opoku | Jonas Adjetey | Marvin Senaya

Kamaldeen Sulemana | Elisha Owusu | Caleb Yirenkyi | Ernest Nuamah

Brandon Thomas-Asante | Antoine Semenyo

Talking Points

Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring against Croatia. Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

England's statement win rise expectations

It was a tricky opening fixture for England but they came out on top after an inspired second half performance against Croatia. Twice they took the lead, but gave away goals to end the first half 2-2. They came out after the break with more intensity in their game, piled increasing pressure on their opponents and scored twice, with Bellingham and Kane leading the show.

This England team's style is different to what they played under previous manager Gareth Southgate. Tuchel wants his team to be more aggressive going forward. It's not an all-out attacking style but the players have more freedom to express themselves with the ball. England didn't show in the first half but listened to their manager during the break to come out firing. "We encouraged them to go for it, to play with more courage, to be brave, to be ourselves and, like I said, I loved the reaction," Tuchel said.

With England at the World Cup, there are always expectations and they have only increased after the win over Croatia. The team also has a strong bench who can add more pace and energy. Tuchel showed it by introducing Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Morgan Rogers, Djed Spence against Croatia. With their key players scoring and others contributing positively, England can live up to expectations. Now they need to maintain their winning momentum against Ghana.

Ghana need to show improvements

Ghana might have done enough to beat Panama, but manager Carlos Queiroz will know that the overall performance needs massive improvements. It was a disjointed show by the African side, barely creating chances in the match with just two shots on goal. Panama hogged the possession with 62% and kept winning the ball off Ghana players in the midfield.

Queiroz also needs to figure out how to get the best out of their main man Antoine Semenyo. Against Panama, Semenyo was left isolated on the wings at the start, so Queiroz moved him centrally and later as the game progressed before pushing him wide again. Ghana depend heavily on Semenyo in attack so Queiroz should develop a proper plan for his star player against England.