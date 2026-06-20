Netherlands vs. Sweden LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Virgil van Dijk faces Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres

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Ronald Koeman's so far underwhelming Netherlands side take on Group F leaders Sweden in Houston, Texas knowing defeat would set alarm bells ringing, and you can follow it live with ESPN.

A win for Graham Potter's Sweden would effectively confirm their spot in the knockout rounds, while victory for the Netherlands would give them control of their own fate going into their final group match against Tunisia.

- Netherlands vs. Sweden: How to watch, time, referee, injuries

- How teams can advance to the World Cup knockout rounds

Usually a nation known for its attacking talent, this version of the Netherlands is packed with stars in defence, while Sweden have Liverpool's Alexander Isak and Arsenal's Viktor Gyökeres up top.

The Netherlands appeared short of ideas at times during their 2-2 draw with Japan on Sunday, but were within minutes of a World Cup-opening victory until Daichi Kamada's 89th-minute equaliser.

Sweden, meanwhile, kicked off their tournament in style with a 5-1 win over a poor Tunisia side.

Group F, with the Netherlands, Sweden and Japan, looks like being one of the most tightly-contested in the tournament.

With Japan well-fancied to beat Tunisia in the early hours of Sunday morning UK time, the pressure is on for the Netherlands and Sweden to stake their claims in Houston.