Real Madrid: No contact with Bayern and France's Michael Olise

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid have denied making any "direct or indirect" contract with Michael Olise over a possible summer transfer.

Multiple media reports have linked the Bayern Munich and France winger with a blockbuster move to the LaLiga giants ahead of next season, as Madrid look to build a new team for coach José Mourinho.

During the club's presidential election campaign, Florentino Pérez denied that Olise was a target when he revealed plans for a €150 million bid, which the club later said had been for Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez.

"In light of reports appearing in various media outlets regarding alleged interest from our club in Bayern Munich player Michael Olise, Real Madrid C.F. wishes to state that it has had no contact -- direct or indirect -- with the aforementioned player, his representatives, or his associates," Madrid said in a statement on Saturday.

Real Madrid say they have made no contact with Michael Olise. (Photo by Diego Souto/Getty Images)

"Real Madrid also wishes to highlight the excellent institutional relationship it maintains with Bayern Munich -- with whom it shares a long history of mutual respect, collaboration, and admiration -- and regrets the circulation of speculation which does not reflect reality.

"Both clubs have always maintained a relationship based on trust and mutual respect. This is reflected, among other things, in the shared conviction that any potential interest in a player belonging to the other club should be addressed first between the organizations themselves, in accordance with the principles of institutional loyalty that have historically governed the relationship between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid."

Madrid generally remain tight-lipped on transfers, but have sometimes released statements denying reports of contact with players at other clubs, such as with Kylian Mbappé in 2023, a year before his switch to the Bernabéu.

- Bayern Munich president tells Real Madrid he can't sign Michael Olise

- Inside Real Madrid's transfer plans: Mourinho pulling strings to build 'win now' team

- Real Madrid Keep or Dump: With Mourinho in charge, who stays put?

Olise starred for Bayern in their run to the Champions League semifinals last season and is currently with France at the World Cup, providing an assist in their 3-1 opening win over Senegal.

Madrid have already made official the arrivals of Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konaté this week, while Pérez promised the signing of Denzel Dumfries during the election campaign.

ESPN has reported that the club are still looking to sign a central midfielder and a central defender, while they haven't ruled out an addition in attack.