Bukayo Saka in race to be fit for England World Cup clash with Ghana

Open Extended Reactions

Bukayo Saka is facing a race to be fit for England's second Group L clash against Ghana after training away from the first-team group on Saturday.

The Arsenal winger was the only member of Thomas Tuchel's squad not to take part in the session in Kansas City.

Sources told ESPN that he is following a load management plan related to an Achilles problem to ensure he can play a more active role in the tournament.

Saka only played the final 18 minutes of England's 4-2 win over Croatia in Dallas with Arsenal team-mate Noni Madueke selected ahead of him.

England boss Thomas Tuchel hinted earlier this week that Saka may not be able to start until their final group match against Panama on June 27.

"Bukayo is ready and will get more and more ready," Tuchel said. "I think once we go to the last game of this group he will be ready."

Bukayo Saka came off the bench against Croatia. Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saka has only completed 90 minutes once since March and started just five games in the run-in as Arsenal ended a 22-year wait to win the Premier League before losing the Champions League Final on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain.

Marcus Rashford trained after nursing an issue picked up in Wednesday's opening win in Dallas, where he scored the late goal which capped a 4-2 victory.

However, it is not serious and he was part of the 25-man group who trained in searing late-morning heat at their Swope Soccer Village base in Kansas City on Saturday.

Trevoh Chalobah also trained for the first time with the full group following his arrival on Thursday.

The Chelsea defender was called up to the squad after Tino Livramento's calf injury ended his tournament on the eve of the opening match.

- Maguire hands out stickers, meets fans in New York despite World Cup snub

- England at the 2026 World Cup: Schedule, results, how to watch, news

- England's route to the World Cup final: Potential Brazil, Argentina knockout fixtures

England's players enjoyed a day off on Friday, with a number frequenting the local padel courts and others seeing family.

Tuchel, who threw the ceremonial first pitch at Kansas City Royals on Thursday, will step up the intensity ahead of England's game with Ghana on Tuesday.

Victory would send them through to the knockout stage, with top spot secured if Panama do not beat Croatia in Group L's other game.

Players from Kansas City Royals and St Louis Cardinals, who are playing each other in the MLB, were at the side of pitch watching the session.

Information from the Press Association contributed to this report.