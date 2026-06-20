Norway vs Senegal at FIFA World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

Norway take on Senegal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the back of a resounding start as an Erling Haaland brace powered them to a 4-1 win over Iraq. Senegal, meanwhile, were beaten 3-1 by France in their opener and they'll be desperate to get points on the board in what is arguably the toughest group in the tournament.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV1 in the UK, Fox in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Monday, June 22, 8.00 p.m.

UK BST: Tuesday, June 23, 1.00 a.m.

India IST: Tuesday, June 23, 5.30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Tuesday, June 23, 10.00 a.m.

Venue: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Referee: Wilton Sampaio (Brazil)

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Norway

Ørjan Nyland

David Wolfe | Torbjørn Heggem | Kristoffer Ajer | Julian Ryerson

Fredrik Aursnes | Sander Berge | Martin Ødegaard

Antonio Nusa | Erling Haaland | Alexander Sørloth

Senegal

Édouard Mendy

Krépin Diatta | Kalidou Koulibaly | Moussa Niakhaté | Malick Diouf

Pape Gueye | Idrissa Gana Gueye | Lamine Camara

Ismaïla Sarr | Nicolas Jackson | Sadio Mané

Talking Points

Mark Smith/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Erling Haaland is key, as always

Norway will not be able to physically bully this Senegal defence in the way they did Iraq -- where they pumped it long for Erling Haaland and Alexander Sørloth to hold up play and take it from there. What will work, though, is Haaland's clever movement off the ball. That last bit is what allowed Kylian Mbappé to escape Senegalese attention in the opener and Haaland will have taken note.

Sander Berge didn't hold back on the praise after the Iraq game when speaking about his teammate. "Erling is so efficient and deadly," he told FIFA. "At any moment, he can break through for us and score. He delivers all the time. He's ready for any challenges." It's this quality of Haaland's that Norway will be leaning on in what promises to be a tight match against a side that many have tipped to go deep into the tournament.

Can Senegal rediscover their cutting edge?

France may have blown Senegal out of the water in the second half of their opener when Michael Olise and Mbappé turned on the afterburners, but the first half had been all Senegal. Disciplined at the back and sharp upfront, Senegal had several chances to take the lead, not the least when Ismaïla Sarr smashed high from very close range in the closing stages of that half. Against a Norway side that looked nervous at times when Iraq flew forward, Senegal will be banking on their star forwards finding their shooting boots again.

Pathé Ciss touched upon this when speaking to FIFA after the opener. "In football, you can't play well for just one half," he said. "We played well throughout the first period, but we fell asleep in the second half. We stopped creating opportunities and ultimately it cost us the game. We're going to stay positive, build on the things we did well during the first half and put right the mistakes we made in the second."

"We're not thinking for one second about finishing among the best third-placed teams; we have bigger ambitions," Ciss said. "We want to finish as high as we can in the group. We've still got two games to play. We need to reset and get things right."