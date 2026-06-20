Germany vs Ivory Coast LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates with knockout place at stake

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Germany and Ivory Coast go head to head in Group E of the World Cup with a chance to seal a place in the knockouts at stake, and you can follow it live with ESPN.

The four-time world champions come into this one having put seven past tournament debutants Curaçao in their opener, while the Ivorians saw off a hardy Ecuador side to leave themselves in a strong position to progress.

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With both teams on three points, all eyes will be on finishing top of the group, as the runner-up will take on the team that comes second in Group I -- which contain France, Senegal, Iraq and Norway.

And there's plenty of quality on show. The Germans boast a plethora of top-flight talent, including a Bayern Munich core of Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Jamal Musiala, Arsenal's Kai Havertz and Liverpool man Florian Wirtz, complementing Felix Nmecha and Deniz Undav as a potential option off the bench.

Emerse Faé's Ivory Coast turned heads when they breached an Ecuadorian side, with one of the strongest defences in the tournament, to get their campaign under way -- as Manchester United man Amad Diallo popped up to score a huge goal in the context of the group -- one that means defeat in Toronto would not be disastrous, though they've quality to go better, including winger Yan Diomande.

At their fourth appearance, they're looking to reach the knockout rounds for the first time in their history. A draw here would also leave them as good as safe, with four points in the bank before they meet Curaçao in their last match of the groups.