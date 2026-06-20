Ecuador vs Curaçao LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Enner Valencia and co. seek first win

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Ecuador take on Curaçao with qualification to the knockouts at stake as both sides seek their first win of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. You can follow all the action LIVE right here on ESPN.

In the earlier Group E fixture, Germany pulled off a spectacular comeback win to beat Ivory Coast and go top of the group

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Enner Valencia and Ecuador came into the World Cup as a possible contender for a deep run into the tournament, but after an opening day loss to an evenly matched Ivory Coast (Manchester United's Amad with the late winner in that one), they know they will need to get up and running against World Cup debutants and Group E minnows Curaçao.

They created plenty of chances against the Ivory Coast in that opener, hitting the woodwork thrice and forcing Ivorian goalkeeper Yahia Fofana into action repeatedly. They'll now want to improve that finishing against a side that conceded seven in their opener vs Germany.

Curaçao, though, were at it till the first hydration break, equalising to make it 1-1 and looking to put Germany on the back foot before that enforced break quelled their momentum. They will now be hoping they can replicate that opening salvo intensity for the duration of this match against a side with a fearsome defensive record and quality through the ranks.