England's Dan Burn dressed like cowboy for country music concert on World Cup day off

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Dan Burn has revealed Harry Kane is firing up England's World Cup bid with a country music playlist.

Kane spoke about his love for the fans' rendition of Oasis hit "Wonderwall" after the opening win over Croatia, but it is 'Nashville noise' which gets the captain ticking.

Burn revealed that Kane is a big fan of modern country music and his "captain's pick" playlist consisted of country singers Morgan Wallen, Dylan Gossett, Zach Bryan, Luke Bryan, The Band Perry, Wyatt Flores, Kane Brown and Luke Combs.

Kane, Burn and training goalkeeper Jason Steele also went to see Ella Langley on the outskirts of Kansas City on Friday night, where the Newcastle defender was kitted out in a cowboy outfit.

Dan Burn and Harry Kane went to see country star Ella Langley on Friday. JUAN MABROMATA / AFP via Getty Images

"It was a friends and family day, so my wife flew over from Dallas and I got to spend the day with her," Burn said.

"And then last night, Ella Langley was playing. I like country music, so I had a cowboy hat on and cowboy boots, and luckily, there's no photos kicking about.

"I got kitted out. If you're going to do it, do it properly.

"I had a good time, because Ella is an amazing country artist, so it was nice that we got to do those things.

"Steelly came with us and Harry came with us too.

"Harry is [a big fan]. I know Harry is. We've got a record player in the hotel and he did a captain's pick and a lot of it is country music.

"Ella was playing on West Palm Beach when we were there, but we wouldn't have got back for the curfew, so I'm glad that we've got another opportunity."

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England's attention returned to the football as they resumed training in the build-up to Tuesday's match with Ghana in Boston.

Assistant coach Anthony Barry will continue to do the mandatory half-time interview after his no-holds-barred dissection of the limp first-half display against Croatia.

Burn was at Wigan when Barry coached there between 2016 and 2018 and saw "something special" in him.

"I've not seen the half-time thing yet, but I have heard about it," he said. "I was with Baz at Wigan and I thought that was one of his first coaching jobs.

"You knew back then there was something special about the way he went about it when he was taking drills.

"You really wanted to make whatever he was doing work because of the energy he put into it.

"I think you've seen his work from the very bottom to being in different national teams and Champions League teams.

"I'm really happy for him. He's another member of staff who really sets the standard. He doesn't let you go through the motions. He has high standards of what he demands from us. It's the very best. You've got to be on your toes.

"I think you've got to have that sort of honesty. There are no grey areas with Baz and the manager.

"I feel like the one thing that I really do like about them is that they just say it how it is. They're not going to beat around the bush. They're going to really just tell you how it is.

"I feel like that's all you want as a player. You just want that honesty to know where you stand."