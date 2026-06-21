Tunisia vs. Japan LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Kamada scores early

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Tunisia take on Japan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both teams looking for their first win to keep qualification hopes alive. You can follow all the action live on ESPN.

Netherlands romped past Sweden in the earlier Group F fixture, a 5-1 win taking the Dutch to the top of the table on four points.

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- Tunisia vs. Japan at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee

Following the 5-1 defeat to Sweden in their FIFA World Cup opener, Tunisia became the first nation to sack their manager after only one World Cup game, with Sabri Lamouchi making way for Herve Renard.

The Frenchman has a reputation for being a bit of a miracle worker in African football, taking Zambia (2012) and the Ivory Coast (2015) to their first Africa Cup of Nations triumphs. He also masterminded Saudi Arabia's win over eventual champions Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Renard has his task cut out against a formidable Japan side, with Hajime Moriyasu's side going toe-to-toe with the Netherlands in their World Cup opener. Japan came back twice to earn a creditable 2-2 draw against the Group favourites and can seal qualification to the knockout stages with a win tonight.

Moriyasu's task became all the more challenging with Takefusa Kubo ruled out of this game through injury, as Japan were already without key players like Kaoru Mitoma, Wataru Endo and Takumi Minamino at this tournament due to injury. Yet, with the likes of Daichi Kamada and Keito Nakamura in their ranks, Japan ought to have enough quality to overcome Tunisia.