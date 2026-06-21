FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Room's all-time record 15; Undav equals Milla 5; Netherlands score 100th

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The FIFA World Cup witnessed another stellar day of football action, as the group stage heats up.

The Netherlands kicked things off with a 5-1 hammering of Sweden, which took them to the top of Group F.

Germany then earned with an injury-time victory over the Ivory Coast, the 2-1 win ending a 12-year wait to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Curacao pulled off yet another shock in the World Cup, with a goalless draw against Ecuador earning them their first-ever World Cup point.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on June 20:

Netherlands 5 - 1 Sweden

5

Netherlands equalled their record for most goals in a FIFA World Cup match (have scored five goals on four occasions). This was the most Dutch goals in a FIFA World Cup match since the 5-1 win vs Spain in 2014.

5-1 vs 1-5

Sweden became the first team to win by 4+ (defeated Tunisia 5-1) and then lose by 4+ in the next match in the same tournament since Türkiye in 1954 (beat South Korea 7-0, lost to West Germany 7-2). This was Sweden's worst loss in a FIFA World Cup match since losing 7-1 to Brazil in 1950.

16:12

Brian Brobbey scored the quickest brace (16:12) in a FIFA World Cup match since Germany's Lukas Podolski in 2006, also vs Sweden (11:35). Brobbey's brace was more goals than he managed across his 13 previous appearances for Netherlands (1).

Brobbey also became the second Netherlands player to score a brace in his very first FIFA World Cup start, after Johnny Rep vs Uruguay in 1974.

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2+2

Two players scored a brace (Brobbey, Cody Gakpo) in a World Cup match for the first time since Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard against Tunisia in 2018.

2+2

Denzel Dumfries became the first Dutch player in the last 60 years with two matches with multiple assists at the FIFA World Cup (had 2 assists vs United States in 2022).

11/11

Entering this tournament, the Netherlands had never failed to make it out of the World Cup Group Stage in 11 previous attempts, the only country with a 100% record (minimum 5 group stage participations).

14

Since penalty shootouts are considered draws, Netherlands are unbeaten across their last 14 FIFA World Cup matches since losing to Spain in the 2010 final (W9 D5), that's now the outright longest such run of any nation in the tournament's history.

100x8

Netherlands became the eighth nation to score 100 goals at the FIFA World Cup.

100

Gakpo's second goal was the 100th goal scored in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Germany 2 - 1 Ivory Coast

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12

Germany progressed to the Round of 32; the nation's first KO Stage appearance since 2014, 12 years ago, when they won the title.

90+4

Deniz Undav scored Germany's second-latest game-winning goal in regulation time in FIFA World Cup history (Toni Kroos 90'+5 in 2018 vs Sweden).

4

Undav became the fourth player in FIFA World Cup history to score a game-tying goal and game-winning goal as a substitute in a single game; the most recent player to do so was also German (Kai Havertz in 2022 vs Costa Rica).

5

Undav has five goal contributions as a substitute (three goals, two assists in two games) at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He tied Cameroon's Roger Milla (5 in 1990) for the most goal contributions off the bench at a single FIFA World Cup. Milla (6) has the overall all-time record.

3

Undav became the third German with a multi-goal game as a sub at the FIFA World Cup (André Schürrle in 2014 vs Brazil, Kai Havertz in 2022 vs Costa Rica). No other country has more than one such instance of a player scoring two goals in a WC game as a sub (this is the 12th such instance all-time).

1

Undav also became the first German player since Miroslav Klose in 2002 to have scored in each of his first two World Cup matches.

1

This is the first time Germany have had a goal scorer score a brace in back-to-back matches in the World Cup since Thomas Müller (vs. England) and Miroslav Klose (vs. Argentina) in 2010.

29y 183d

At 29 years-183 days, Franck Kessié is the second-oldest Ivorian scorer at the FIFA World Cup, behind only Didier Drogba in 2010 (32 years-101 days).

2

Germany won back-to-back games to start the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2006.

11

Germany extended their winning streak in all competitions to 11 games, the nation's longest run since 12 straight wins between May 1979 and June 1980 under Josef Derwall.

16

Germany extended their record for most comeback wins (16) in FIFA World Cup history.

21

Neuer became the goalkeeper with the most World Cup games, surpassing France's Hugo Lloris (20). Neuer (21) also drew level with Uwe Seeler for Germany. Only Lothar Matthäus (25) and Miroslav Klose (24) have played more World Cup games for Germany.

Ecuador 0 - 0 Curacao

Curaçao goalkeeper Eloy Room makes a save during his team's goalless draw with Ecuador. AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

15

Eloy Room's 15 saves are the most in a FIFA World Cup game (regulation time) by a goalkeeper that kept a clean sheet.

Tim Howard is credited by FIFA with the all-time record of 16 saves (Belgium vs USA in 2014), however, one of those saves was for a shot off target.

1

Curaçao earned their first point in the FIFA World Cup.

0/4

Ecuador are winless in their last 4 FIFA World Cup games (0-2-2, W-D-L) since a 2-0 victory over Qatar in 2022. That is Ecuador's longest run without a win in the competition's history

28

Ecuador failed to score with 28 shots; three of the 10 games with most shots and 0 goals in a World Cup match since 1966 have occurred in this tournament (also ESP-CPV and TUR-AUS).

15

Ecuador had 15 shots on goal against Curaçao, the most in a FIFA World Cup match without scoring since 1966.

9

Curaçao became the Concacaf team to face a Conmebol opponent in the FIFA World Cup. Prior to tonight, the only Concacaf team to avoid defeat in their first FIFA World Cup match against a South American side was the United States in 1930 against Paraguay (3-0 win).

Tunisia - Japan

More to follow...

(Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.)